Exclusive

Julianna Margulies Curses Out, Stabs Ali Wentworth In Bloody Nightcap Video

By /

A heads-up to late-night talent bookers everywhere: Julianna Margulies doesn’t want your sloppy seconds.

In Wednesday’s Season 2 premiere of Ali Wentworth’s talk show satire Nightcap (8/7c on Pop), The Good Wife vet — spoofing herself — is none too pleased when she learns she’s no longer the lead guest on Nightcap with Jimmy. And to add insult to injury, the Emmy winner is getting bumped for a Youtube personality.

RELATEDGood Wife Spinoff: EP Teases Possible Julianna Margulies Appearance

“Are you trying to downgrade me?” Margulies rages to Wentworth’s booker Staci in the exclusive clip above. “Do you think I’m stupid, dolphin f—er? Are you trying to make me your little bitch?”

And just when it appears the crisis has been resolved, Margulies whips out a pocket knife and starts tearing into Staci’s flesh. For real. There’s fake blood and everything!

Press PLAY above and watch Margulies gamely lampoon her image.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 