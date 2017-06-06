Julianna Margulies Curses Out, Stabs Ali Wentworth In Bloody Nightcap Video

A heads-up to late-night talent bookers everywhere: Julianna Margulies doesn’t want your sloppy seconds.

In Wednesday’s Season 2 premiere of Ali Wentworth’s talk show satire Nightcap (8/7c on Pop), The Good Wife vet — spoofing herself — is none too pleased when she learns she’s no longer the lead guest on Nightcap with Jimmy. And to add insult to injury, the Emmy winner is getting bumped for a Youtube personality.

“Are you trying to downgrade me?” Margulies rages to Wentworth’s booker Staci in the exclusive clip above. “Do you think I’m stupid, dolphin f—er? Are you trying to make me your little bitch?”

And just when it appears the crisis has been resolved, Margulies whips out a pocket knife and starts tearing into Staci’s flesh. For real. There’s fake blood and everything!

Press PLAY above and watch Margulies gamely lampoon her image.