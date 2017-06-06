Emmys 2017: Supporting Actress in a Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Game of Thrones‘ absence from the 2017 Emmy derby will have the biggest impact on our latest Dream Emmy category.
Last year, half of the nominees in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama field hailed from HBO’s mega-phenom, which automatically leaves three of the six slots up for grabs. Additionally, the death of Downton Abbey means that the spot usually reserved for Dame Maggie Smith (aka 2016’s victor) also has a vacancy sign on it. And should UnREAL‘s sophomore slump cost Constance Zimmer a second consecutive nod, that would leave openings for five new actresses in this year’s race.
What’s an Emmy voter to do?! Well, first he/she needs to review our six Dream picks via the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and then they need to transpose our suggestions on to the actual Emmy ballot when it arrives on Monday, June 12. Super simple!
For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, is slated to air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
Check out the gallery to the right to see our choices, then weigh in with your own choices below.
Chrissy Metz for sure. Amy Brenneman aswell. Grey’s Anatomy will never be nominated again, but I still think Caterina Scorsone deserves a nomination for her work on the show.
Really? I still can’t stand her character. I started to like her last year and then this year was just full on back to she’s the worst character on the show besides minek.
Even when you despise a character you can still like the acting though. That said, I’m one of the few who thinks she’s one of the most misunderstood characters ever. Followed her journey since Private Practice and loved every minute of it. I only wish they’d talk about her lost baby a bit more (especially since Meredith doesn’t even know if I remember corrrectly?)…it would make people understand her a bit more imo. But hey, she’s not for everyone ;)
Maybe that’s the problem I didn’t watch private practice I’ve heard that from a couple people that that helps. You can but I don’t think she is that great of an actress. Still love this show though! I want more Jackson and his dad next year that episode was great.
Chrissy Metz deserves to be in the list. How is Penny Dreadful eligible? Didn’t it end its run a year ago?
It was still in the eligibility period for the emmys.
There are so many worthy actresses in contention for this field that I have no idea who I’d vote for. I think all the choices here are great especially Thandie Newton and Amy Brenneman. I love the Vera Farmiga and Samira Wiley support too. I’d definitely nominate another actress over Billie Piper even though I agree that her performance was stellar. I haven’t seen the second season of Underground yet either to make a fair pick.
Other great options are Rhea Seehorn, Kerry Bishe, Mackenzie Davis, Lori Petty, Holly Taylor, J. Smith Cameron, Maura Tierney, Aubrey Plaza, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and Uzo Aduba (her finest work of the show was season 4).
Susan Blommaert – aka Kaplan – the Blacklist.
Elizabeth Marvel deserves to be on the list. Her performance on Homeland is terrific.
I’m surprised (but not disappointed) that 13 Reasons Why hasn’t been suggested for anything. I have this weird feeling that Emmy is going to recognise them so the academy can say, “look how progressive and left-field we are, overlooking the fact it’s a teen show because it has a social message.”
I doubt it it the show was good but the acting wasn’t really Emmy worthy in my opinion. Not bad just not that level.
Also, Millie Bobby Brown, Yvonne Strahovsky, Maura Tierney, Aubrey Plaza. There were so many good performances this year. Very hard to choose!
Hope Vera will get nominated again for Bates Motel. She did great in the final season of the show.