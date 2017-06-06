Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Cast Includes Corinne, Other Troublemakers

ABC on Tuesday released the complete list of competitors for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, and not since Fyre Festival has the word “paradise” filled us with such feelings of impending doom.

For among the crop of Season 4 players lurks some of the most controversial humans ever to dwell in Bachelor Nation, including infamous “villain” Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, fresh off being rejected by current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay — you know, for already having a damn girlfriend.

There are also two contestants who are already all-too-familiar with life in Paradise: Amanda Stanton and Vinny Ventiera.

Read the full list of Bachelor in Paradise cast members below. (And don’t feel bad about not recognizing them. I don’t even think they recognize themselves. Not anymore.)

* Raven Gates (The Bachelor Season 21)

* Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor Season 21)

* Amanda Stanton (The Bachelor Season 20 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 3)

* Alexis Waters (The Bachelor Season 21)

* Derek Peth (The Bachelor Season 12)

* DeMario Jackson (The Bachelorette Season 13)

* Lacey Mark (The Bachelor Season 21)

* Kristina Schulman (The Bachelor Season 21)

* Nick Benvenutti (The Bachelorette Season 12)

* Danielle Maltby (The Bachelor Season 21)

* Taylor Nolan (The Bachelor Season 21)

* Robby Hayes (The Bachelorette Season 12)

* Ben Zorn (The Bachelorette Season 11)

* Jasmine Goode (The Bachelor Season 21)

* Vinny Ventiera (The Bachelorette Season 12 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 3)

* Alex Woytkiw (The Bachelorette Season 12)

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8 (8/7c). What are your thoughts on this crew? Anyone you’re already rooting for/against? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.