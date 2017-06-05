Ratings: Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly Edges Out 60 Minutes Rerun

The tepidly received debut of NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, besting a 60 Minutes encore (6.6 mil/0.6) in the demo while delivering 453,000 fewer viewers.

TVLine readers gave the newsmagazine’s launch an average grade of “D.”

Leading out of Megan Kelly, American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World rose to 4.2 mil and a 1.1.

Over on ABC, coverage of the NBA Finals course dominated, delivering 15.5 million total viewers and a 5.7 rating (per fast nationals). That’s up 8 percent and two tenths from last year’s Game 2 (which in finals went on to tally 17.6 mil/6.5).