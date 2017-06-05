Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly Edges Out 60 Minutes Rerun

By /

The tepidly received debut of NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, besting a 60 Minutes encore (6.6 mil/0.6) in the demo while delivering 453,000 fewer viewers.

TVLine readers gave the newsmagazine’s launch an average grade of “D.”

Leading out of Megan Kelly, American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World rose to 4.2 mil and a 1.1.

Over on ABC, coverage of the NBA Finals course dominated, delivering 15.5 million total viewers and a 5.7 rating (per fast nationals). That’s up 8 percent and two tenths from last year’s Game 2 (which in finals went on to tally 17.6 mil/6.5).

 

10 Comments
  1. Al says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Wasn’t 60 mins a repeat?

    Reply
  2. Natalie says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    Warriors!

    Reply
  3. LT says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:55 AM

    Expect that to go down…I could barely get through that Putin interview.

    Reply
  4. Juke says:
    June 5, 2017 at 8:57 AM

    “Tepid” is a good way to describe her negligible appeal. If you love Fox News, well, she’s a harpy who helped bring down Billo and you aren’t going to watch her. If you hate Fox News, she’s just one of their complicit, hypocritical blondes you wouldn’t trust to tell the time and you aren’t going to watch her. Lose lose.

    Reply
  5. Adam says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    I like her with shorter hair.

    Reply
  6. Kevin Tran says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    Hope this year’s NBA Finals won’t be the same predicament than it was last year.

    Reply
  7. kmw says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:03 AM

    Wow it could barely beat a 60 Minutes re run. Putin didn’t nor does deserve any attention for his nonsense.

    Reply
