SpongeBob SquarePants Sneak Peek: Steve Buscemi Terrorizes Bikini Bottom

Now that’s a set of peepers we’d recognize anywhere.

Steve Buscemi, best known on the small screen for his work as Boardwalk Empire boss Nucky Thompson, and Joe Pantoliano, who famously got his hands dirty on The Sopranos — among countless other series — will guest-star on the an upcoming episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, airing June 10 at 10 am on Nickelodeon.

The episode, appropriately titled “The Getaway,” sends SpongeBob on a wild ride with an escaped convict (Pantoliano’s “Sticky Fins”) whom he mistakes for his driving instructor. Buscemi, meanwhile, voices a getaway driver named Dorsal Dan. Get an exclusive first look at the madness below:

In other news, Nickelodeon on Monday announced that the SpongeBob SquarePants musical will begin Broadway previews on Nov. 6, officially opening on Dec. 4. Tickets will go on sale (via Ticketmaster.com) on June 26.

