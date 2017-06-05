Dirty Dancing Sarah Hyland
Shutterstock

TVLine Items: Shadowhunters Books Modern Star, Biggie Premiere and More

By /

Sarah Hyland is taking on a mysterious, potentially supernatural role.

The Modern Family actress will guest-star during Shadowhunters Season 2B as an undisclosed character, Freeform announced Monday. Will she be a demon? Witch? Vampire? Seelie? Hit the comments with your theories.

RELATEDShadowhunters Star Teases the Rebirth of Clary’s Love Triangle, Shady New Characters and More in Season 2B

Shadowhunters‘ summer run kicks off tonight at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The three-hour documentary Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. will air Monday, Sept. 4 at 8 pm on A&E. Additionally, the network has pushed the debut of the limited series Who Killed Tupac? to the fourth quarter of 2017.

* NBC’s Taken has tapped Greg Plageman (Person of Interest) to serve as showrunner for Season 2, replacing executive producer Alex Cary, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATED Taken Renewed for Expanded Season 2

* Comedian Ben Bailey will return to host Discovery’s revival of the game show Cash Cab, premiering later this year.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    Now that Greg Plageman is now the new showrunner for the second season of Taken, not so sure if Alex Cary is planning a return to the writing/producing staff for Homeland.

    Reply
ad
 