Julia Roberts Eyes Lead Role in New Drama Series From Mr. Robot Creator

Julia Roberts‘ flirtation with the small screen has blossomed into a full-blown affair.

The Oscar winner — who recently signed on to headline the HBO limited Series Today Will Be Different — is nearing a deal to star in a new drama series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, our sister site Deadline reports.

Written by Esmail, Homecoming is described as a political thriller that centers on three characters: a caseworker at a secret government facility (to be played by Roberts) her supervisor and a soldier. The project is based on the fictional podcast of the same name, which starred Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris and David Cross.