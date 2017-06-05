Emmys 2017: Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

There’s a decent chance that this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series could be a carbon copy of 2016, with all six nominees — Bloodline‘s Kyle Chandler, Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek, Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys, Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber and House of Cards‘ Kevin Spacey — all back in the hunt for gold.
However, we at TVLine are hopeful that Academy members will boldly think outside the box when they reach the Lead Actor section of their ballots. While we totally endorse the inclusion of one of the six aforementioned names, we respectfully ask that voters consider adding five “new” faces to the mix.
For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, is slated to air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to see our fresh-blood ideas, then tell us if our picks warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!
Dan Stevens would be a really inspired and deserving choice.
Matthew Rhys
Rami Malek
Sterling K. Brown
Kevin Spacey / Freddie Highmore.
Big YES(!) to Justin Theroux, Mathew Rhys, and Rupert Friend. I really hope Justin finally gets due props for The Leftovers, but all three amazed.
I think Sterling K. Brown should go for best supporting actor. This is Us is an ensemble show. There is no true lead. I also think he would have a much better shot at winning best supporting actor.
Brown, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are competing in lead categories.
Both Milo and Sterling are great in This is Us. How awesome would it be if they are both nominated and they both win!
Really hoping Highmore finally gets noticed by the Emmys this year. There’s no question he’s earned it.
Dan Stevens is definitely deserving bit sadly he think he will be overlooked
Hope Sterling gets nominated again this time for This Is Us. Hope Freddie and Dan will get nominated next month!
I agree with every choice. I haven’t finished the season of Homeland because from what I’ve seen it was a slog, so I have Bob Odenkirk instead of Rupert Friend.
Agree with Justin. He’s just been incredible
Obviously, Bob Odenkirk
Thomas Jane – The Expanse (if just for “HOME” episode alone)
Again don’t know if streaming series count but:
Richard Dormer as (Consultant/Sheriff/Governor? Crazy? Evil? Possessed?) Dan Anderssen – Fortitude S2 What a performance
Edi Gathegi – Start Up (could easily nominate Martin too)
Question to team TV Line.. are your choices based on knowledge of which category actors are actually submitted? I’d see Rubert and probably Sterling in the supporting category.. all excellent work to be sure but my (holds her breath) vote goes to Justin!
These are the categories they’ve submitted in. Gold Derby posts a lot of Emmy category info.
What Brian said!
Ooh I honestly don’t know if they would be considered leads or supporting but both
Rufus Sewell and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa for Man in High Castle. *again – unsure if streaming originals are eligible?
Streaming series are just as eligible as broadcast or cable series. In fact, Netflix last year had third most amount of total nominations, with 54.
Yay!
I think Matthew Gray Gubler, from Criminal Minds, should be nominated. Although he may fit better in the supporting actor category, since he is part of an ensemble cast. Gubler did a marvelous job of portraying someone wrongly accused and sent to prison.
YES YES to Rupert Friend!
Dan Stevens and Legion as a whole deserves all the awards. I was stunned by the beauty and intelligence of every episode! (Freddie, Justin and Matthew are also soooo deserving!)
Rupert Friend should get Emmy nominated. His performance in Homeland Season 6 is MVP worthy even though his character Peter Quinn went out in a blaze of glory (or bullets) in the season finale.
I would be thrilled if Justin AND Freddie both get nominated!
What a great group to choose from. I stopped watching Leftovers after three or four episodes in Season One. Imagine my consternation when critics and audiences began raving about its vast improvement in Seasons 2 and 3. So, I have added this to my TV Binge Bucket List along with The Wire (“There’s no easy way to tell someone that you never watched the Wire.”–Pete Holmes). Thus, I have to recuse myself with having an opinion about Theroux. Each of the others above were great, but I’m hoping Rhys or especially Highmore win, as they have been overlooked for five seasons of stellar work. Friend and Stevens both blew me away with their work this season, so I certainly wouldn’t clutch my pearls if either won. #Hightime4Highmore.
My dream list of nominees would be Sterling K. Brown, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Dan Stevens, Justin Theroux and Aden Young (Rectify).
How about Ray Liotta?
Not only was Friend’ performance amazing, but the choice to portray a bad-ass action hero as suffering the consequences and continuing to be bad-ass was so unusual and refreshing. Until the finale, the character was also inspiring to wounded veterans and an interesting challenge to gender assumptions, but then Gansa caved to conventional stereotypes. A nomination to Friend would send a great message.
Big yes to Freddie Highmore! I would also love to see Stephen Amell from Arrow. His performance in the second half of the season was just outstanding!
I will forever be annoyed at how The Leftovers have been shunned from the Emmys year after year. Justin Theroux needs to be nominated. And a big yes to Dan Stevens and Freddie Highmore. Sadly, I have a feeling that we’d be lucky to get one of these three nominated. Emmys have become way too predictable.
Although season 3 of Bloodline was uneven (being kind in my description), Kyle Chandler was outstanding as usual. Although I wasn’t a big fan of episode 9 which has received a lot of negative chatter, Kyle was tremendous in it. He also was great in the series finale. I would also like to see Sterling K. Brown in the running for This Is Us although his decision to put himself into the Lead Actor category may hurt him (I think he’d be a shoo-in for Best Supporting Actor).
Ewan McGregor
Bob Odenkirk