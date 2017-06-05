Emmys 2017: Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

There’s a decent chance that this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series could be a carbon copy of 2016, with all six nominees — Bloodline‘s Kyle Chandler, Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek, Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys, Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber and House of Cards‘ Kevin Spacey — all back in the hunt for gold.

However, we at TVLine are hopeful that Academy members will boldly think outside the box when they reach the Lead Actor section of their ballots. While we totally endorse the inclusion of one of the six aforementioned names, we respectfully ask that voters consider adding five “new” faces to the mix.

For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, is slated to air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.

