Arrow Season 6: Almost Everyone Got Blown Up! — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.

As Arrow Season 5 came to a close, Oliver Queen could only look on in horror

as absolutely everyone he knows and/or loves, aside from son William at his side, ostensibly was lost to the destruction of Lian Yu.

Confronting arch nemesis Adrian Chase on his escape boat, Oliver was presented with an impossible choice: save William by killing his captor (but in doing trigger the explosion of the island and everyone still on it), or sacrifice his son’s life to save Felicity, Diggle, Thea et al. Oliver seemingly outwitted Chase, by lowering his bow only to put an arrow into his foe’s leg, allowing William to escape. But Chase then put a bullet into his own head, setting off the “dead man’s switch” that turned C4-laced Lian Yu into dozens upon dozens of fireballs, the fate of those left behind quite “TBD.”

When Arrow Season 6 opens this fall (now airing Thursdays at 9/8c), who will be revealed to have survived Lian Yu’s most hellacious moment ever? And who — aside from Malcolm Merlyn and Digger Harkness (both of whom were already believed to have been killed by the land mine) — will be confirmed or presumed dead? That’s where the pair of polls below come in!

Of course, there are “real life” (e.g. contract) considerations that will play into your thinking as you cast your votes. For example, Katie Cassidy, who plays Black Siren, was announced as a series regular for Season 6, while both Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzalez have been promoted to series regulars for the fall (as Dinah and Rene) — so those three would seem to be “Teflon.” On the flip side, Willa Holland went “fractional” as a series regular this past season, appearing in just 13 episodes — perhaps the series vet is poised to quietly take the next step? These are all things to think about as you choose up to NINE SURVIVORS and as many as FIVE CASUALTIES.

Rewatch the Arrow finale’s closing moments, then vote on who lived/died.