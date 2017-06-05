Arrow Season 6: Almost Everyone Got Blown Up! — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.
As Arrow Season 5 came to a close, Oliver Queen could only look on in horror
as absolutely everyone he knows and/or loves, aside from son William at his side, ostensibly was lost to the destruction of Lian Yu.
Confronting arch nemesis Adrian Chase on his escape boat, Oliver was presented with an impossible choice: save William by killing his captor (but in doing trigger the explosion of the island and everyone still on it), or sacrifice his son’s life to save Felicity, Diggle, Thea et al. Oliver seemingly outwitted Chase, by lowering his bow only to put an arrow into his foe’s leg, allowing William to escape. But Chase then put a bullet into his own head, setting off the “dead man’s switch” that turned C4-laced Lian Yu into dozens upon dozens of fireballs, the fate of those left behind quite “TBD.”
When Arrow Season 6 opens this fall (now airing Thursdays at 9/8c), who will be revealed to have survived Lian Yu’s most hellacious moment ever? And who — aside from Malcolm Merlyn and Digger Harkness (both of whom were already believed to have been killed by the land mine) — will be confirmed or presumed dead? That’s where the pair of polls below come in!
Of course, there are “real life” (e.g. contract) considerations that will play into your thinking as you cast your votes. For example, Katie Cassidy, who plays Black Siren, was announced as a series regular for Season 6, while both Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzalez have been promoted to series regulars for the fall (as Dinah and Rene) — so those three would seem to be “Teflon.” On the flip side, Willa Holland went “fractional” as a series regular this past season, appearing in just 13 episodes — perhaps the series vet is poised to quietly take the next step? These are all things to think about as you choose up to NINE SURVIVORS and as many as FIVE CASUALTIES.
Rewatch the Arrow finale’s closing moments, then vote on who lived/died.
I think we’ll see everyone come out of it alive which makes the twist pointless…
I do wish Black Siren died though. What a pointless character considering we have a great Black Canary on the team already that’s actually more similar to the comics than BS.
Also Curtis should leave already. Another pointless character that grates on me.
Black canary came from E2 in the comics and had her Oliver died. Oh and she’s named Dinah Laurel Lance. Dinah drake is not a meta human in the comics and she’s Laurels mother so don’t speak on comic canary if you know nothing about her.
Heck Black siren even beat Tina Fake in battle. Black Siren whose history and past is 10 times more exciting than Tina who has just been shoved to the back. Boy bye.
Dinah Drake actually is a metahuman in the New 52 comics.
I really doubt Karen has read the comics. BS doesn’t even have that much of a history LOL and she wasn’t even in the comics.
Looks like I gotta educate more ppl as well. They merged Dinah drake and Laurel in 52. Also 52 has been erased from continuity. We are back to Dinah Laurel Lance. You know the one in the injustice game
They may have merged them, but she was still Dinah Drake, married to Kurt Lance. And whether or not New 52 has been erased, your assertion that “Dinah Drake” was not a metahuman in the comics is incorrect, because she was at one point.
Dinah Drake is the original BC in the comics. So she’s not fake at all.
Putting a name on a random character doesn’t make her Dinah drake. Dinah drake is Laurels mother. Oh you know the one by the same name of Laurels mother in the show.
FYI abc I would again say do your research and read what I said carefully. Dinah Laurel Lance came from E2 in the comics. In Arrow Black Sirens name is Dinah Laurel Lance. I mean is it that hard to understand
Lol by that logic putting a name on a random character doesn’t make her Dinah Laurel Lance. And I don’t think that it was ever confirmed within the show that Laurel’s mother was Dinah Drake. Everyone just assumed it.
Perhaps you should do your research too because Black Siren was never actually in the comics and just appeared in animation and her name was Donna Nance. So I guess my point is that if they can give E2 Laurel a different name, they can make a random character Dinah Drake. The Arrow writers can do whatever the hell they like.
just kill Curtis
Based on its ratings and ad revenue the show is going to need to cut some $200k from it’s per-episode budget next Season. I think several characters are either going missing or will be recovering throughout the entire Season 6; and we already know Katie is signed-on for Season 6, so it will need to come from the others.
Honestly don’t believe anyone dies. I assume Slade will just take everyone into the bunker to be safe. So it would be weird if somebody got left out of that. I also think it would be weird to let that happen after spending a whole season of Oliver trying to accept that he’s not poison that gets all his friends killed. The only possibilities I see are Evelyn, cause who needs her, and Samantha so they could make Oliver have to raise his son. I don’t buy Thea cause what was the point of killing Malcolm then if we don’t see the effect it has on her? (I almost think that with Malcolm giving his life for her and her dark turn last season we may see Thea embrace her father and turn bad as the new Merlyn.)
Be nice if Curtis, Rene, Evelyn and Black Siren all croaked.
I agree. If TPTB want a bigger team then they need to go back to the drawing board. I feel like all the characters do the same thing; you could easily interchange them without changing any dynamics of the storyline. Give us some variety. At least Rory was different (fun).
Agreed.
Besides those you mentioned – Earth 2 Laurel, Dinah Drake, and Rene, among those most likely being alive should be Thea. They’ve already said that they won’t kill her off since she’s the last member of Oliver’s family, so even if she’s fractional she shouldn’t be among the dead. Possibly presumed, but not dead.
I think for a great emotional arc, you have to kill Samantha, Thea, and Quentin. Leave Diggle assumed dead but adrift at sea where he has to make his way back to his family and the Team. That will give you the cutaways as a transition from all the flashbacks of Oliver, The audience will know he’s alive but Oliver and Lyla won’t, which will enrich their connection as family. Thea’s death while heart breaking for Oliver will give him a chance to show a turn from brooding after loss to a hope and honor of life similar to what happened with Laurel only more so. Quentin’s death allows for closure on the Lance family in Star City, Sara is trapped in another timeline so she won’t find out for awhile and that can be an arc for her on Legends. This will also let Black Siren breathe as a full fledged villain possibly in a evil version of the Birds of Prey with Talia and Evelyn, she still wants Oliver dead. A trio of Female villains will be new territory for Oliver and his Team.
That right there is a strong first half of the season. Opportunities for most every character to grow.
I don’t care about anyone but Black siren so I’m good with whoever dies
Isn’t it likely they all made it to the ARGUS prison bunker?
Wouldn’t THAT be awfully boring.
Good one with the “presumed dead”. Nobody ever truly dies on Arrow, except the only character (Moira) they should never have killed in the first place.
I’d like everyone but Felicity, Diggle, Quentin, Nyssa, Slade and Thea to be dead. Then they can erase the product of Oliver’s ONS to bring back the one and only legitimate Diggle heir baby Sara, followed by Roy & Donna, and all will be right and watchable for me in the Arrow-verse again.
Arrow can’t afford to lose anymore characters fans love. Last season was pretty bad in that sense.
Yeah so that’s why I think Diggle,Felicity, Thea, Quentin are safe. IMO The rest are disposable
Was I the only one who thought Evelyn was a waste of a character. I wouldn’t be sad to see her go.
Especially since she was locked up at the time of the blast. There’s no way they got to her and took her to safety in time. And what would be the purpose of saving a character who added absolutely nothing to no one’s life?
Reeeeer.
Not the only one. She was so pointless. I don’t think there’s anything more they can do with her character.
She was a waste of a character. She was a great character used terribly. I liked her best of the new recruits and I kept hoping they would redeem her and she’d return to Team Arrow somehow, but I guess with two canaries as series regulars there will be no room for Artemis. Shame, I liked her better than both canaries.
I wouldn’t mind Curtis dying. He became so annoying in S5 and I find him pointless as a character. I think Evelyn will die. She adds nothing. I don’t really want Black Siren on the show either but I know she’s a series regular so whatever. As long as Diggle, Felicity and Thea are safe, I don’t care about the rest.
As much as I love Willa Holland’s Thea, I think there’s something immensely sad and poetic about her dying in the same place as her three parents.
I think almost everyone will live. Felicity and Diggle aren’t going anywhere. BS, Dinah, and Rene are all signed as regulars for season six, which would be kind of pointless if they were getting killed off. Marc Guggenheim said in an interview recently that the two things he never wanted to do was put Felicity in a costume and kill Thea, since Oliver has lost so much family already. So Thea is safe, however much she’s actually on screen next season.
Just guessing here on the rest, but I think probably only Evelyn, and maybe Samantha, will die. Samantha depends on whether they want to have Oliver raising his son next season.
Remember on the island is the Argus Security Jail which is somewhat underground and built strong. So I think they made it there as the 2 computer experts could not stop the bombs, and we already know Diggle knows the location. Plus if you want to go reality he really couldn’t have placed enough bombs to destroy all parts of the island, even though the computer map showed them everywhere.
I think Curtis, Evelyn and Slade Wilson die in the explosion. Maybe Nyssa and Talia if they want to move past the al Ghuls on the show.
I dont like black siren, but she is series reg for season 6
I don’t like Curtis but he is arrows token gay
Rene and Dinah were promoted to regulars
Theas death wouldn’t work primarily because of Malcolms death
Talia was criminally underused so they could bring her back
Killing Diggle would be an awful mistake, but as someone else suggested he could be floating around in the South China sea
Samantha and Felicitys deaths would be a great way to emotionally scar Oliver while also giving room for him to grow as a father which he couldn’t before because of Samantha and in a way he could never grow with Felicity around
Evelyn and Nyssa are lost causes
Slade is better off looking for his son off screen somewhere
The actor that plays Curtis posted some BTS season 6 promo shots with Katie Cassidy so I think he’s safe for now. The show runner said Thea would never die but I really don’t know where else they could take her story.
There are several characters I’d like to see die on the island….
But Samantha seems to be the surest bet.
I’d kind of like to see Thea exit Arrow, and join the Teen Titans show
I’m guessing at least one if the al ghul sisters will be found dead, while the other is presumed dead. slade will be probably be presumed dead as well, he’ll come back again sometime in the future. i quite frankly think curtis is a pointless character but i doubt he’ll die.
same goes for black siren. sorry, but she was boring as earth 1 laurel and she’s boring now too. katie seems to have more fun as the black siren so i guess that’s one thing, but i for one really don’t need her on the show. especially since we already have a black canary.
samantha will probably die as well. and thea mght end up presumed dead? giving willa an out, but also an opportunity to come whenever.
My presumptions:
– Felicity: Alive. What sense would the Olicity comeback have if she dies now? In addition: All the Olicity shippers (no hate :) ) would be very pissed and probably won’t watch Arrow anymore.
– Diggle: Presumed dead, but alive. As somebody else posted: now that the Lian-Yu-flashbacks have arrived the series’ beginning it could be a good move to tell two different stories of Oliver (doping with Diggle’s death and other things – see below) and Diggle (fighting to come back home), connected via Flashbacks of Season 1.
– Thea: Alive. Guggenheim doesn’t want to kill her + Malcolms death would be totally unnecessary and pointless. Maybe she has surprinsingly to cope with his death (surprisingly because she wouldn’t hae thought that his death would mean so much to her), maybe has visions of him (turning out to be really him!) and through copng all this develops a stable Speedy persona. Or leaves for a trip to find herself, which gives Willa Holland a way to leave if she wants to.
– Curtis, Dinah, Rene, Quentin: All alive. Dinah and Rene save as S6-regulars. I hope that Curtis gets another purpose other than to be Rene’s sidekick or Felicity’s assistant in S6, cause why build up a character over nearly 2 seasons to let him die – knowing that his death wouldn’t have any effect on the story or the main characters? Same with Quentin: On the one side his death would be a closure on the Lance-Familiy and gives space for other/new stories. But why all the struggle with his alcoholism and earning his job at the mayor’s office back when he now gets killed off?
– Black Siren: Alive (meh -_-). I liked Katie Cassidy as Black Canary. But now with a new one, there’s no real purpose for this character. Don’t know why they made her regular – maybe good for some flashbacks, but not more… I hope for a REALLY surprising twist on this!
– Evelyn, Talia: Dead. Evelyn was in her cage. No way she was rescued. Plus: The character isn’t needed anymore an fulfilled its purpose. Wasn’t Talia left in the temple? So maybe she found a safe place there, but honestly: I don’t care. Don’t she what she could bring to the story anymore.
– Nyssa: Same as Talia – I don’t really care. Was nice to see her, but wasn’t and isn’t missed.
– Slade: Maybe alive. Oli and Slade were talking about their sons so it could be a potential storyline to help Slade reunite with his motherless son Joe. And it would be really sad if we won’t see Manu Bennet ever again on Arrow.
– Samantha: Could go either way. I find it interessting to see Oliver stuggling as single parent and fighting crime the same time – not in a soap opera way (…I mean more than already…) but really as a challenge for him. On the other hand: Oli had enough challenging times evolving from murder loving serial killer to righteous crime fighter so it would be great to have him having a break. And becoming single dad isn’t really a break…
My general hope for season 6: more character development, less new characters, but also not again an enemy who is always 3 to 10 steps ahead of Oli – twice or thrice, ok, but every single time? I find it boring to see Team Arrow coming forward just to see them getting pushed back again and again and again…(Although Josh Segarra’s play was fantastic! ;) )
I for sure want Evelyn gone. She’s irritating and her reason for leaving Team Arrow weak at best. And while I think Samantha will die, that bums me out, b/c it probably means William will be a bigger part of the show, and that would be horrific.
Been re-watching season 1 and season 2 of Arrow and thinking how brilliant this series was when it first started and kicked off the whole DCTV universe To be honest I was expecting wallpaper tv, something in the same vein as Smallville. Comfy, something I could watch and forget as background wallpaper, but arrow was much more than that.
Arrow was Batman all but in name. And it was really made compelling TV but somewhere along the line it just became full of bloat. OF story lines that just dragged on and on with seasons that had a couple of good episodes and no story arc to draw you in.
I had hoped for a course correction last year. But this year same thing. Prometheus like vigilante was great but wasted. A compelling finale didn’t make up for a season of sub-par episodes.
I’m happy for the whole crew to die. It won’t happen but neither will the deaths I want to occur. The return of black siren makes you wonder what was the whole point of laurels death. It makes a mockery of the thing, especially since you have Dinah ready to step up to the plate. Felicity cutesy ways have just grated me up to this point. I’d like her gone go again Dinah can fulfil the role of Black canary. Again it won’t happen because of the shippers. But I’d argue the shippers were the reason that Arrow has become such dire watching.
Curtis, Evelyn, Quentin, Samantha, Talia and Thea are surplus to requirements. Really each of their story lines have come to an end. Although Rene is the best of the new recruits ( remember rag man!) but I’d be willing to sacrifice him.
I’ve always wondered why Talia wasn’t a member of Team Arrow. She’s probably the strongest and well written female characters in the Arrow verse. I’d keep her.
Slade Wilson I’d keep in the hopes he goes back to his dark ways. He was the best arrow villain. Although in some respects we should be looking forward instead of back for an equally matched opponent of Oliver.
I’ve always liked Diggle it was him and Arrow that kicked this thing off from the start. His Story lines have been dire though. The whole brother thing, his recent incarceration. These were just terrible stories. I wonder why keep him if they aren’t going to do any justice to the character.
It’s a moot point. Reports are that the actors who play black siren and wild dog are already going to be regulars ( really. You think that bringing back laurel will bring back the fans?!!!?!?!?)
The wider problem is the whole DCTV universe story lines as a whole. This season all of them have been dire. I’m really worried about the overall downward turn in quality and how this will fare with another series like black lightening in to the mix. I’m surprised to say that Agents Of SHIELD outdid the flash, arrow legends and Supergirl. Surprising because all previous AOS season were terrible. This year by breaking up their arc and concentrating on the story they really did extremely well. Maybe the berlantiverse could do the same. I’d be happier with smaller seasons if it meant tighter stories, but splitting them up into smaller arcs / pods would work for me as well.
Well, Arrow does have quite a few characters too many. I noticed that in season four Laurel had no real story. No boyfriends no meat to her part, in fact when it is revealed to the team that Oliver had a son Laurel had no real reaction to it (she was his girlfriend at the time of conception.) Then by the end of the season she was killed off. This makes me look to this cliffhanger as to the actors who didn’t have any bones to their parts. 1)Obviously the mother of Oliver’s son 2)New Black Canary – be honest here, there is no real reason for her part,no romantic ties to Oliver, no real story for her. 3)Speedy? Obviously some of these folks fate will remain a M.I.A. mystery because they are reoccurring ( Deathstroke and the Augouhl? sisters.) Evelyn can go. We know that Black Siren will remain and you will need Captain Lance to help redeem her. I’m guessing the core team will remain and that they survived in the Argus bunker. We also know of Malcom’s exit. Wouldn’t it be fresh to see some Earth 2 Island flash backs? Laural, Ollie’s death and Robert Queen’s Hood – Give me a pen!