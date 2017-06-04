Broad City Gals Curse Out RuPaul, President Trump in Season 4 Trailer

By /

Can we get a “yas queen”?

Comedy Central on Sunday released a new, star-studded trailer for Broad City Season 4, which finds Ilana telling off Drag Race icon RuPaul, and Abbi hiding from country music sensation Shania Twain. Among the other notable guest stars spotted in the 90-second tease? Boardwalk Empire alum Steve Buscemi, Saturday Night Live vet Jane Curtin and black-ish‘s Wanda Sykes.

Fall TV Preview: Your Guide to What's New
Launch Gallery

VIDEOSBroad City vs. Inauguration Day: Watch Abbi and Ilana Face the ‘Apocalypse’

The expletive-laced trailer also features Ilana cursing out President Donald Trump during a particularly intimate moment.

Broad City returns after 16-month hiatus on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10:30/9:30c, following the Season 21 premiere of South ParkPress PLAY on the trailer above, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in this summer.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 