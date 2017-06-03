Exclusive
Stitchers Anna Akana
Courtesy of Freeform

Stitchers First Look: Camille Sees Sparks With YouTuber Anna Akana

By /

YouTuber/author/actress Anna Akana joins the cast of Stitchers‘ third season as medical examiner Amanda Weston — but we’re more interested in the living bodies she’ll be examining during her time on the show.

VIDEOSStitchers Season 3 Promo: Kirsten and Cameron Get Their Flirt On

As revealed by Freeform, Amanda will strike up a relationship with Camille (played by Allison Scagliotti), and TVLine has the exclusive first photos of their fated meeting in the sci-fi drama’s June 12 episode:

Stitchers Anna Akana

Stitchers Anna Akana

Naturally, Camille and Amanda also get to spend some time together outside of a medical facility, at what appears to be… a bar? With other people? Actually having fun? This really is a nice change of pace for Camille.

Stitchers Anna Akana

Fans of the Freeform drama will recall that Camille’s only real relationship has been with Linus (played by Ritesh Rajan), but she’s certainly hinted at her interest in women — and we can’t wait to see where this new pairing goes.

Stitchers returns on Monday, June 5 at 9/8c. Your hopes for Season 3? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Tom says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:56 PM

    I forgot Allison Scagliotti was in this, she was awesome on Warehouse 13

    Reply
  2. Olivia says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:20 PM

    Hahaha I suspected this was going to happen at some point should the show continue. I love Camille and, well, I love ladies so… ready for the new season to begin!

    I’ve never been a big fan of her with Linus anyway (my straight “I’m rooting for you! *fist pump*” on the show goes to Kirsten & Cameron)

    Reply
  3. Mike says:
    June 3, 2017 at 5:42 PM

    NO! No, no, no, no, no!

    “Youtuber” cannot become a job description. Do not call her that. If she is an actress, call her an actress. Do not let “Youtuber” become a thing people are. STOP.

    Reply
    • Wordsmith says:
      June 3, 2017 at 5:52 PM

      Get with the times. If she can gain a following and make a decent living by posting blog videos about her cats, there’s no reason not to call her a professional Youtuber. It’s not like she’s doing adult films (though there’s nothing intrinsically wrong with that either).

      Reply
  4. Wordsmith says:
    June 3, 2017 at 5:44 PM

    Is the medical examiner’s office putting out a 50s pinup calendar? That hairdo seems pretty classy for somebody who’s probably planning on spending most of her day with corpses and lab equipment.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 