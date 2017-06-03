Bill Maher's N-Word Gaffe on Real Time Draws Sharp Rebuke From HBO

Bill Maher raised eyebrows on Friday evening when he used the N-word during an interview with junior United States senator Ben Sasse. The remark triggered an immediate backlash on social media, and now HBO has released a statement condemning the Real Time host for his “deeply offensive comment.”
“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless,” the statement reads. “We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”
The premium cabler’s decision to remove the N-word gaffe from additional airings comes after Sasse — who in the video below can be seen cringing in his seat after Maher makes use of the racial slur — issued a response of his own. In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Nebraskan politician expressed his remorse about not speaking up during the interview, and suggested that Maher had overstepped his bounds as a comedian.
“Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines… but free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word,” Sasse said. “My just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.
“Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: ‘Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?'” Sasse continued. “‘The history of the N-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don’t use it.'”
The crack came midway through Maher’s interview with Sasse, when the senator invited Maher to come to Nebraska and “work in the fields with us,” to which the host replied, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—er.”
Watch video of the controversial Real Time moment above.
This is Cover Your Ass 101. He’s only saying something because SJW’s lit up his twitter. It’s just a WORD. And it wasn’t used in a malicious, racist connotation.
“…The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don’t use it.”
Has he ever in his LIFE said that to a black person? Just wondering.
There is No possible “non racist” use of that word. Period.
(1) singing along to an Ice Cube song
(2) being an actor in a film
(3) a discussion about the origin and past usage of offensive words.
Really? Because half the songs in the charts right now seem to have it.
Nonsense. The word is used by black folks incessantly. Are they being racist? Nope. It’s used academically all the time. Is that racist? Nope. High;lighting racism by using the word is anti-racist, and all the com blather in the universe won’t change that.
Total agreement. All words are human words. Some are more powerful, and need to be used carefully, but no group owns a word. Maher used the n-word to make a point, highlighting bigotry of others. The cons don;t like being called out. Too bad… it’s just another pathetic attempt to harm anyone that stands in their way.
Gaffe? o.O
Disgusting. I hope this douche gets fired. It’s about time he did. Never liked the guy.
LOL! Nope. Not a problem, never getting fired. And you don’t like him because he has your number.
Context is everything. Did Maher get angry at a black man and call him that – no. Was he trying to be funny, yes. Sure, many won’t have found it funny. Sure, some were offended. But sack him, seriously ?! If Maher thinks he did wrong, went to far, let let him apologize and then move on people.
When did “saying sorry” stop being a thing people accepted as ending a matter. Now when someone makes a mistake, all too quickly some people’s eyes seem to light up with a glint cos now they can get someone fired. Sigh. Sure some things can’t be dealt with by a simple apology, but this is easily one of those that can.
You’re saying that as if this is the first time Maher has been in this type of situation. It’s not. This probably will not be the last time he winds up in hot water either.
Don’t know anything about his past “crimes”. If he often uses the word in his show, then why all the fuss. If you don’t like it and you don’t like him, just don’t watch. QED.
OH no! Bill better not run for President…oh wait.
That’s lame, HBO. It’s already online, no point in censoring the episode.
I can’t believe people are giving him a pass or finding this joke funny. He said the n with “er”. Not the other one. Either one is awful and inexcusable imo as someone who’s black. No matter, this isn’t the first time. This man has a history of making racist jokes about Muslims. He has been hiding behind jokes, liberals, and the black women he’s dated, but there is no excuse. He should have been fired a long time ago. The fact that’s he’s still employed is disgusting. B/w I’m not conservative or republican or any of those labels. I’m just a black woman who’s tired of seeing people like this getting a pass. I hate to say it, but if he was a republican he would be fired by now.
This much ado about nothing…it was a joke. Maher has enough street cred after all these years. The Senator saying, “We want our people working in the fields” was an odd way to phrase his point , and Bill retorted with a silly reply. Get over it…he was not being racist.
Comedy is the last bastion of free speech…if we screw that up like we have everything else, we are all EFFED.