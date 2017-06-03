Bill Maher Issues Apology After Using Racial Slur on Real Time

Bill Maher on Saturday released a statement apologizing for his use of the N-word during Friday’s episode of Real Time.

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” Maher said. “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

VIDEOSBill Maher’s N-Word Gaffe on Real Time Draws Sharp Rebuke From HBO

Maher’s apology comes after HBO issued a statement of its own, condemning the host for his “deeply offensive comment” and promising to remove it from any subsequent broadcasts. The crack came midway through Maher’s interview with Ben Sasse, when the junior senator invited Maher to come to Nebraska and “work in the fields with us,” to which the host replied, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—er.” (Watch video of the gaffe by clicking here.)

Sasse has since addressed the controversy on Twitter, expressing remorse for not speaking up after the comment was made, and criticizing Maher for overstepping his bounds as a comedian.

