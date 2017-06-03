Bill Maher Issues Apology After Using Racial Slur on Real Time

Bill Maher on Saturday released a statement apologizing for his use of the N-word during Friday’s episode of Real Time.
“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” Maher said. “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”
Maher’s apology comes after HBO issued a statement of its own, condemning the host for his “deeply offensive comment” and promising to remove it from any subsequent broadcasts. The crack came midway through Maher’s interview with Ben Sasse, when the junior senator invited Maher to come to Nebraska and “work in the fields with us,” to which the host replied, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—er.” (Watch video of the gaffe by clicking here.)
Sasse has since addressed the controversy on Twitter, expressing remorse for not speaking up after the comment was made, and criticizing Maher for overstepping his bounds as a comedian.
What do you think of Maher’s apology? And is it enough? Chime in below.
He’s not sorry he said it, he’s sorry he got the reaction that he did.
^This. Thank you.
As is literally EVERYONE that apologizes about this kind of stuff. I hate that no one has any backbone and people just cave in to public outcry.
While I agree with you regarding everyone doing that, there is no harm in acknowledging publicly that you disrespected people. Whether you mean it or not is another matter.
And Anderson goes back to the drawing board for a new co-host for New Year’s.
Fire him!! He’s been a long time closeted racist and now he’s showing his true colors. He said it so casually that you know he says it all the time. This time, he thought he was in polite company and found out the cameras were rolling. Fire HIM now!! An apology is NOT enough!!
What a bunch of crap. Why don’t you worry about the actual racists that make policy in Washington? THAT’S the real problem in America.
Nicely said April. C, get a grip for god sakes.
You are the problem. Fire him.
We need to figure out who the real enemies are in this world or we will continue to backtrack.
I disagree, he’s a comedian. I’m black know and understand what he was saying
So what if you are black. You ought to be fired too. You are not the spokesperson for all black people. You need to take several seats somewhere in traffic.
We have a racist, misogynist, liar, oligark, traitor, hell bent on destroying the entire planet for his own selfish gains in the White House. That’s who I’m worried about. Not a comedian (who, yes, said the wrong word … and who frequently prods for laughs by stoking stereotypes in an offensive way). And not that other comedian who posed for a “mean” picture. I want the person removed from his job who *actually* feeds into the darkest and most ignorant side of our society, while profiting from his office (and from an electorate that is some combination of profoundly ignorant and hateful) …not comedians whose *job* it is to break the boundaries of social norms. Are you *really* more embarrassed by this live aside? Or a seemingly unending pattern of the ugliest, racist, sexist, inhuman and selfish actions that are undoing, literally, decades of social advancements that made being an American *actually* great?
Yeeeeeessssss!!!!!
Yep!
MAGA. I am happy with President Trump and what he is trying to do and what he has done. 4 more years!!
He’ll be lucky if he gets 4 more months.
He will have 4 more months and hopefully 4 more years. We managed to survive Obama. We can survive this. MAGA.
What his he done?
What has he done?
Yes, yes, yes Mark!! Exactly!!!!
Your hysterical, foolish post makes it difficult to take anything you say seriously. “Hell bent on destroying the entire planet”? LOL. Go change your panties.
Right on!!!!
This is not a man who apologizes for something he said just because it’s unpopular. He stands by controversial remarks unapologetically and defends them with facts and examples.
So I take him at his word when he does apologize.
He needs to join Kathy Griffin—–birds of a feather, flock together .
I agree. He’s overrated. Fire him.
If he’s over rated…. don’t watch him.
I don’t watch this clown. Fire him.
Right
We have to grow up about the use of this word. It’s too often used as a slur, and that’s inexcusable, but that’s not the way Bill Maher used it. He didn’t say it in reference to anyone. He didn’t call someone that, the way Michael Richards did, for instance (I haven’t been able to watch Seinfeld–one of my favorite shows–since then; I’ve sold my DVDs because they were gathering dust on a shelf). Richards said it with obvious hatred in his heart, which is why so many of us have been unable to forgive him for it (compounded by the reality that he never adequately explained himself). Maher didn’t say it with hate in his heart. John Lennon, Elvis Costello, and other white icons have used it in their songs, but in context, it wasn’t offensive. There IS a difference.
It makes me laugh when people replace the word with, “The N-word”, as though that’s okay, when it’s just as bad (or not). You have to realize that when you say that, you’re still putting the word in our heads. Right? When you say, “The N-word”, it usually isn’t being used as a slur, though, so it IS okay, because you’re not calling someone that. You’re just making reference to it, so if you just said the word, that’s okay, too.
People who have had the word used against them know when it’s okay and when it’s not. We should all know the difference, and be adults about it.
Thank you we knew exactly what Bill was saying
Yes an apology is enough! Move on and do something about the real racism that goes on daily.
He’s a closet racist. Time for him to be fired. His show isn’t even funny.
Shame he apologised as the line was said in jest, not to be offensive and its only this sad pathetic SJW world we now inhabit that he had to ‘apologise’ in the first place!
HBO and their statement didn’t help matters but then again, it is Time Warner so….!
I don’t think he should have apologized. For something to be a “slur”, someone or something needs to he getting slurred. Was it in poor taste? Definitely. But then so is a lot of his comedy. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.
Why wasn’t it OK in the first place? He didn’t direct it at anyone and it made sense in the context he employed it.
We are living in thought-police state, it seems.
Wrong. He needs to be fired. Inappropriate all the way around.
He most definitely doesn’t need to be fired.
He made a mistake apologized. I found Senator Sasse’s comments more offensive actually. But that’s just me!