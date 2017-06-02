RuPaul's Drag Race Preview: Sasha Faces Off Against Alexis — and Shea?

A light shading quickly escalates into an every-queen-for-herself battle on tonight’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c).

RELATEDLast Week’s Drag Race Recap: Makeover Week Sends Nina Bo’Nina Brown Home With a Whimper

Just in time for LGBT Pride Month, this week’s episode finds the remaining five contestants competing in a “queer culture pageant.” And as we all know, where there’s rhythmic gymnastics, there’s drama.

“Honestly, I think the dance element is not your comfort zone,” Alexis Michelle informs Sasha Velour in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek below. “I saw your insecurity around that, and it came out a little bit in your behavior.”

RELATEDEureka O’Hara: ‘I’m Definitely Going Back’ for Drag Race Season 10

Sasha stands her ground — obviously — but if you thought this was merely a squabble between her and Alexis, think again! As soon as Alexis accuses Sasha of favoring Shea Couleé above the other finalists, she responds with, “Actually, no, I thought Shea was stepping on my toes a little bit.” Enter Shea.

(I suppose getting rid of Nina Bo’Nina Brown didn’t eliminate the drama, as so many believed it would.)

Hit PLAY on our preview video below, then cast your vote: Which queen deserves to go all the way?

–

