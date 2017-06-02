RuPaul's Drag Race Preview: Sasha Faces Off Against Alexis — and Shea?

Exclusive
A light shading quickly escalates into an every-queen-for-herself battle on tonight’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c).

Just in time for LGBT Pride Month, this week’s episode finds the remaining five contestants competing in a “queer culture pageant.” And as we all know, where there’s rhythmic gymnastics, there’s drama.

“Honestly, I think the dance element is not your comfort zone,” Alexis Michelle informs Sasha Velour in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek below. “I saw your insecurity around that, and it came out a little bit in your behavior.”

Sasha stands her ground — obviously — but if you thought this was merely a squabble between her and Alexis, think again! As soon as Alexis accuses Sasha of favoring Shea Couleé above the other finalists, she responds with, “Actually, no, I thought Shea was stepping on my toes a little bit.” Enter Shea.

(I suppose getting rid of Nina Bo’Nina Brown didn’t eliminate the drama, as so many believed it would.)

Hit PLAY on our preview video below, then cast your vote: Which queen deserves to go all the way?


5 Comments
  1. Anne says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:05 AM

    I hope Sasha wins. She’s been the epitome of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent all season. She’s got class, grace, and a point of view.
    .
    I’d also be good with a Peppermint or Shea win

    Reply
  2. Jr says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:22 AM

    I don’t care who wins they’re all suck

    Reply
  3. Julie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    people who think alexis should win drag race: who are they? where do they live? what show have they been watching? – next week on the discovery channel

    Reply
  4. eo says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:08 AM

    Valentina should win.

    Reply
  5. Rosieroses says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:13 PM

    I wish Valentina was still there, but is not. SO – Sasha has the queenly bearing. I’d put Peppermint at second place.

    Reply
