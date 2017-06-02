Matt Bomer's Last Tycoon Gets First Trailer, Premiere Date at Amazon

Amazon will return to the early days of Hollywood this summer with a former White Collar criminal.

The streaming service on Friday announced that new period drama The Last Tycoon, starring Matt Bomer and Frasier‘s Kelsey Grammer, will premiere all nine Season 1 episodes on Friday, July 28.

Based on the book by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Last Tycoon is inspired by the life of film mogul Irving Thalberg, and follows Hollywood golden boy Monroe Stahr (Bomer) “as he battles father figure and boss, Pat Brady (Grammer) for the soul of their studio,” per the official synopsis. “In a world darkened by the Great Depression and the growing international influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence, and towering ambition of 1930s Hollywood.”

Lily Collins (The Blind Side), Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara), Dominique McElligott (House of Cards) and Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire) round out the cast, which also features guest stars Jennifer Beals (Taken) and Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time). Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Christopher Keyser (Tyrant) serve as executive producers.

Watch a trailer above, then feast your eyes on the official key art below.