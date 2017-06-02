Matt Bomer's Last Tycoon Gets First Trailer, Premiere Date at Amazon

Amazon will return to the early days of Hollywood this summer with a former White Collar criminal.
The streaming service on Friday announced that new period drama The Last Tycoon, starring Matt Bomer and Frasier‘s Kelsey Grammer, will premiere all nine Season 1 episodes on Friday, July 28.
Based on the book by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Last Tycoon is inspired by the life of film mogul Irving Thalberg, and follows Hollywood golden boy Monroe Stahr (Bomer) “as he battles father figure and boss, Pat Brady (Grammer) for the soul of their studio,” per the official synopsis. “In a world darkened by the Great Depression and the growing international influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence, and towering ambition of 1930s Hollywood.”
Lily Collins (The Blind Side), Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara), Dominique McElligott (House of Cards) and Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire) round out the cast, which also features guest stars Jennifer Beals (Taken) and Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time). Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Christopher Keyser (Tyrant) serve as executive producers.
Watch a trailer above, then feast your eyes on the official key art below.
Have been looking forward to this.
The trailer for the show looks good. I wish I had Amazon Prime to watch it.
Pretty much everyone at the Gas Farm enjoys 1930s and 1940s Hollywood stuff. Throw in some Kelsey Grammer, and it’s bordering on mandatory. We’ll see you there.
Too bad people in Canada can’t watch this for a friggin website trailer,lol.
Epic browser has a built-in proxy function, and Opera browser has a VPN setting that needs to be enabled, I think. One of those may help.
I hope this airs in Canada.
Amazon Prime is available in Canada now.
Yes but it has minimal content on it. If I didn’t already have Amazon Prime I would NEVER pay to stream as there is nothing that I haven’t already watched or just not interested in. It truly is pathetic, but at least it is a start.
With the pilot for this coming out a year ago, I worried this might never actually materialize. Glad to see it is finally moving forward.
I haven’t watched this yet as I was waiting for it all to be released, but I love Matt Bomer so I hope it’s a good show and does well. The man is so talented and why he isn’t a movie star yet I don’t know. Do these nine episodes include the pilot episode that was previously released or are they in addition to it?
I LOVED the first episode. I was fearing it wasn’t coming out at all since it seems like forever ago that i saw it and voted on it.