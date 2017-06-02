Raven's Home Trailer: Watch Raven and Chelsea Reunite on Disney Channel's That's So Raven Spinoff

Raven Baxter may be all grown up, but fear not, she’s just as ridiculous as ever.

TVLine has your exclusive first look at the trailer for Raven’s Home, the highly anticipated That’s So Raven sequel coming this summer to Disney Channel. For a moment, we can all see the future:

Premiering Friday, July 21 at 10/9c — following the world premiere of Descendants 2 — Raven’s Home centers on the titular psychic (played by Raven-Symoné) and her BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), two single mothers raising their respective children together in one house. Of course, things start to get a little complicated when Raven’s son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) begins to exhibit his mother’s future-seeing abilities. #ThatsSoBooker

Raven’s Home also stars Navia Robinson as Booker’s twin sister, Nia; Jason Maybaum as Chelsea’s son, Levi; and Sky Katz as their neighbor, Tess.

