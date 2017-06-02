Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 Steady vs. 2016, Race Ticks Up With Finale

ABC’s coverage of NBA Finals tip-off on Thursday night was on par with last year’s Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers, and as typical delivered a slam dunk on the quiet June night.
Per Nielsen fast nationals, the Warriors’ decisive win drew 15.7 million total viewers and a 5.9 rating, down just a tenth from last year’s early numbers. (In the Nielsen finals, last year’s Game 1 was adjusted up to 19.2 mil/7/3. Stay tuned for updates!)
Opening ABC’s night, Jimmy Kimmel’s pre-game special (8.8 mil/2.5) was down 4 and 16 percent year over year.
Over on CBS, The Amazing Race (3.9 mil/0.7) ticked up week to week but was down a good 35 percent from its previous finale, which aired on a Friday in May.
Fox’s Beat Shazam (3.4 mil/1.1) ticked down from its premiere, while Love Connection (2.9 mil/0.8) dropped 27 percent in the demo going up against hoops.
Nearly 4 million people tuned in to see the most annoying pair in the history of TAR win.
Horrible. I tuned out halfway through. It became quite clear where the finale was heading. It’s no wonder CBS held this awful season to the last possible minute. TAR is one of the very best shows to come out of “reality”. Imagine my disappointment to this season. To see such a horrible vile weak whiner be rewarded with that large cash prize makes me so angry.
Well I’m done watching this series unless there’s a game seven.
Who knows if the Cavs repeat or redemption for the Dubs.