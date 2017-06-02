Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 Steady vs. 2016, Race Ticks Up With Finale

ABC’s coverage of NBA Finals tip-off on Thursday night was on par with last year’s Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers, and as typical delivered a slam dunk on the quiet June night.

Per Nielsen fast nationals, the Warriors’ decisive win drew 15.7 million total viewers and a 5.9 rating, down just a tenth from last year’s early numbers. (In the Nielsen finals, last year’s Game 1 was adjusted up to 19.2 mil/7/3. Stay tuned for updates!)

Opening ABC’s night, Jimmy Kimmel’s pre-game special (8.8 mil/2.5) was down 4 and 16 percent year over year.

Over on CBS, The Amazing Race (3.9 mil/0.7) ticked up week to week but was down a good 35 percent from its previous finale, which aired on a Friday in May.

Fox’s Beat Shazam (3.4 mil/1.1) ticked down from its premiere, while Love Connection (2.9 mil/0.8) dropped 27 percent in the demo going up against hoops.

