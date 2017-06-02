How Will Lucifer Explain Resurrection? How Do Nashville Kids Know Daria? Is Netflix Now Mortal? And More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Twin Peaks, The Americans, The Handmaid’s Tale and Nashville!
1 | For Twin Peaks‘ third and fourth episodes, where in Las Vegas did David Lynch find slot machines that still pay out in coins?!
2 | While watching Silicon Valley, how long did it take your sixth sense to scream in your ear, “Holy crap — it’s Haley Joel Osment!!”?
3 | On American Gods, was Atsula’s “Coming to America” sequence the coolest-looking one yet? And which of Media’s looks — David Bowie or Marilyn Monroe — impressed you more?
4 | Might ABC’s Still Star-Crossed have benefited from a contemporary soundtrack? (And weren’t you almost expecting that, given the Shonda-ness of it all?)
5 | Gotham fans, can anyone educate us on the improbable physics of extricating one’s self — even when all Tetch’d up — from a six-foot deep grave? Is it about as likely as Alfred dangling Strange from the very edge of a slick-looking ledge, grasping only his necktie?
6 | How will Lucifer‘s real Charlotte Richards — a murder victim before the Goddess of Creation seized her body as a human vessel — make sense of her months-later “resurrection”? And how long do you think the discussions were with the visual FX department to not make the Flaming Sword look like a Star Wars light saber?
7 | What happened between House of Cards seasons to turn Will Conway into such a violent head case?
8 | At first blush, are you disappointed with how little NBC’s World of Dance is giving Jenna Dewan-Tatum to do as host/mentor?
9 | Now that Prison Break‘s revival run has ended, TVLine reader Wrstlgirl asks: Did they ever explain how Michael was able to pay for T-Bag’s very pricey, next-gen prosthetic hand? Casey, meanwhile, wonders: What was the point of giving Sucre such highly specific cargo (extremely life-like sex dolls!), if it never factored into the plot?
10 | Anyone else mesmerized by this iPhone commercial?
11 | Isn’t iZombie acting like Liv and Major didn’t recently have sex and almost get back together? Like, instead of watching his ex and her new beau openly flirt in front of him, why didn’t Major immediately hightail it out of there when Liv announced Justin was coming over?
12 | On Team Ninja Warrior, what was Jeff Britton thinking, sending his wife Jessica – who had a very poor first run – in for the sudden death round?
13 | Looking back on this season of The Americans… did anything actually, um, happen? (Besides Henry suddenly sprouting into manhood?)
14 | Casual watchers: Alex is totally the baby daddy, right?
15 | How badly did you wish Maury Povich had been on hand for If Loving You Is Wrong‘s reveal that Randal wasn’t the father of Alex’s baby?
16 | Given the flashback in this week’s Handmaid’s Tale, do you think Serena knows about her husband’s off-book interactions with Offred?
17 | How did Fargo‘s Gloria get down to Nikki’s cell in time to stop the fake cop with the syringe? Did she finally acquire the vaunted blue form, and we just didn’t see it?
18 | Regarding Kingdom‘s final season premiere: We have neither read any spoilers nor watched ahead, as we ask: Alvey totally has cancer, right?
19 | What is Nashville‘s obsession this season with plane crashes (both literal and symbolic)? And aren’t Daphne and her new homeless friend too young to be fans of Daria? (Before you ask, no, it’s not on Netflix.)
20 | Between the past week’s cancellation of Sense8 and The Get Down, are Netflix loyalists now feeling as vulnerable as “regular TV” watchers?
21 | Is anything worse than when the “wrong” team wins The Amazing Race?
22 | Based on these newly released Last Tycoon photos, are we sure Matt Bomer isn’t just recycling his White Collar attire? Not that anyone is complaining!
11. That one has been bugging because what was the reason Liv and Major slept together if only to introduce Justin as a love interest so soon afterwards? You could say they just got caught up in the moment but the Liv x Major thing can feel stale with so much back and fourth.
It definitely felt more like a rekindling than a “one last time, for old time’s sake.” I can see the need to shake things up to prevent staleness, but it’s playing out rather clumsily.
How can you rekindle a romance with someone who supposedly is not going to remember you the next day?To me, it was goodbye sex; it was about connecting one last time while Major still remembered what him and Liv meant to each other, and when they realized the the cure didn’t cause memory loss and Liv was ready to take it, somebody stole it so Liv was stuck being a zombie for who knows how long so at that point, I think they decided to move on, because they’ve already agreeded that zombie Liv and human Major don’t work so what would be the point in trying to get back together.
The “goodbye sex” theory sounds good, except that Major did have that super-romantic line about how he was going to fall for her all over again sans-memories – that seems like the kind of thing you say if you want to stay with somebody.
As for them agreeing that the timing and circumstance was off and they needed to break up with him being human and her a zombie, that all totally makes sense, but we never got to see them have that talk, much less make peace with it, so it seems they skipped a few steps in the process.
6) I am indeed curious about how actual-Charlotte will reintegrate into society, particularly given that we’ve been led to believe that she’s a brilliant, ruthless borderline-criminal.
ALSO, I’m curious to see how those extra episodes that were postponed until next season will possibly fit into the timeline, given everything that’s gone down. Are they just going to be extended flashbacks?
I’m having a hard time thinking of a more annoying Amazing Race winner than Brooke. You just know the other teams hated having to stand there and clap for her. And we had some really enjoyable teams too…team Fun, the Boys and both of the other finalists. Scott deserves the entire prize for putting up with her
21. As soon as that team started out in the lead, I had to prepare myself for being dissatisfied with the ending. Ugh. They couldn’t have given team bicker another slotted spoon to make?
5) Digging your way out of a grave is easier than you might think. If the dirt isn’t too wet or sandy, there’s even usually enough air down there to breathe. Of course, everybody knows the hard part is one-inch-punching your way out of the coffin…
10. *raises hand*
22. I for one shall not complain. I will take him any way I can. :) :) :)
Daphne and her friend should be teenagers by now who probably either streamed Daria online or saw it on DVD or something.
The DVDs really aren’t that expensive. I think I got the entire show + both movies for ~$20 a few years ago.
#11. When I realized they were just going to pretend Liv and Major never had that one last night together while he was still a zombie I knew I had to stop watching. My tolerance to put up with nonsense is gone. Now I Just say bye bye.
19. Daria is on Amazon Video.
I had the same question about Charlotte on Lucifer. Although family and friends don’t know she’s dead since she’s been inhabited by Mother and walking around as normal. But she was dead and she was stabbed by Chet, so they have a lot of explaining to do. I’d hoped they’d find a way to keep Tricia Helfer around so there’s better be a good explanation.
Good point; Mum did pass herself off as Charlotte/barely tolerate her rugrats all this time. The Q has been amended!
6) Wasn’t Charlotte a murder suspect and not a victim for Chloe and the police? Lucifer first sentenced Mom to live Charlotte’s life as her personal “hell on earth”, so I don’t think she was ever dead to her family and friends.
But I might be wrong. Damn, I have no choice but re-watch 2×02 and check now…thank you, LOL.
I’m curious as to fast the ratings drop on World of Dance. The celebrities can only do so much for the ratings.
1. Isn’t it not main street station casino in downtown Las Vegas that still has old school gaming machines. They have some on show I believe too.
It’s more visual to see coins coming out during a jackpot than the machine just posting a credit to be printed out. Also, it’s not really clear what time this casino is really in…no one is also pushing the “spin” button on the machines because sometimes their arms bend back. HELLLOOO
19. Daria is available for free streaming on MTV.com, I’m willing to believe they found it online.
22. I mean it’s a real good look for him.
Nashville & Daria – MTV or one of its incarnations is showing Daria reruns. So it is possible they watched it?
7 | What happened between House of Cards seasons to turn Will Conway into such a violent head case?
Most interesting part of the whole season, I posit. Here’s why: It’s so true to experience. These alpha-dog types look strong initially, but when real pressure is brought to bear — when they don’t get their golden-boy way (or golden-girl, it’s not just guys), they kinda … collapse in on themselves. I only wish we’d seen more of the fallout post-loss! I love Kinnaman. I’d watch him read the phone book because I know he’d do something interesting with it.
Frak! The answer is, till right when reading this question. And I watched the episode as it aired so, that long. And also, I watched Alpha House, so yeah, should have recognized him. I feel shame
Frak! The answer is, till right when reading this question. And I watched the episode as it aired so, that long. And also, I watched Alpha House, so yeah, should have recognized him. I feel shame
It was awesome, I had been wondering if/when that story would come. It certainly had a very Bryan Fuller feel to it. And easily Bowie.
It was awesome, I had been wondering if/when that story would come. It certainly had a very Bryan Fuller feel to it. And easily Bowie.
Alternate facts and the gaslighting that comes with them?
Alternate facts and the gaslighting that comes with them?
10 | Anyone else mesmerized by this iPhone commercial?
No. Also that Toyota bibbidi bobbidi boo commercial got old the second time I saw it in the span of less than an hour. Do not want.
Still better than the old kit kat ads that made the gimmie a break song with crunching and stuff. Those were annoying as frak.
13 | Looking back on this season of The Americans… did anything actually, um, happen? (Besides Henry suddenly sprouting into manhood?)
~
Sometimes that happens. I got that feeling about most of season 7 of Stargate SG-1. They kept talking about having to find the lost city, but seemed to do little to actually find it till they stumbled on it at the end
It might not be on Netflix, but I get the feeling that it had been on like MTV 2 or something recently hadn't it? Like, I am reasonably sure it had been on some channel somewhere.
~
It might not be on Netflix, but I get the feeling that it had been on like MTV 2 or something recently hadn’t it? Like, I am reasonably sure it had been on some channel somewhere.
Depends on the show?
~
Depends on the show?
11. Major’s reaction to Liv and Justin is a rare misstep for the show, which has always been good at tying up loose ends (except Liv’s fam). I hope Major explains later that he was pretending to be okay because [insert semi-plausible, good-natured reason here].
#19- Daria is on Hulu
The Americans – Paige learned self defense.. The Pastor got a new job and Frank Langella’s character retired…. that’s about it
11. I think the Zombie cure did something to Major’s brain because he has been acting like an idiot since he took it.
12) Team Ninja Warrior – What was Geoff Britten thinking? I mean, he may love Jessica, but she was clearly the weakest link.
The only thing I can come up with is that he wanted to save himself and Mike for the elimination round.
8 Not just Dewan Tatum being underused, wasn’t the editting/production oddball? Putting Jenna in the (skating) kiss and cry host role was surprising to me. Maybe to strongly differentiate from Cat Deeley? There were several times when I wanted to see the judges reactions and they didn’t show it, and when the judges talked I regularly felt like I was not getting professional evaluations, just gushing Arsenio/Oprah raves. The mixing of all the different categories in a single show was an interest momentum killer for me too. The circular stage seems unsuitable for the audience to watch, and more of a movie poser move; adds nothing to a tv show. The time spent on the gladiator walking into the stadium shots was meh after the first couple times. And it didn’t seem like there was enough actual dancing… And it must be just me, but the large group dances are such that I don’t often feel like I can judge their merits beyond gymnastics and synchronization. Artistry and technical merit, key things that mark the other categories are regularly weak or very difficult to see. Gonna give it a couple more episodes, but…it might not be worthwhile in the longer term.
That was me with the Prison Break question! I get it, Sucre is an ancillary character so he doesn’t get much screen time, but the blow-up dolls was so strange detail. Then add in that the fact that helping Michael basically destroyed all of Sucre’s prospects (the captain was the only one who would hire him, he spent every dime he had on the dolls that were blown up). Was it all just so they could joke about calling them “inflatables?” Huh?
—
11. It just occurred to me that Major may be okay with Liv and Justin because he gave his cure syringe to Natalie, not knowing that the rest of Ravi’s supply would be stolen. The scene where they’re waiting for Major to come back to Seattle, not too daunted by the theft because Major can just give Liv the last syringe, was pretty sad to watch as the hope went poof. Maybe he feels like he took away her chance to be cured and if she can find happiness anywhere else, he wants her to have it, no matter how awkward it may be for him.
8) If we’re not watching Jenna Dewan-Tatum dance on a regular basis, then the show isn’t not using her enough.
13) It’s true that very few big events happened on The Americans, this year. But I honestly don’t care. I enjoyed it just as much as I ever have. It’s one of the few shows on television, where I can never tell where it’s going.
19) I’m assuming that some older and wiser oracle of knowledge showed them Daria, as I did with some younger cousins of mine. The whole series is available in a DVD box set. I know that seems archaic now, but it still gets the job done.
10) Yes, I can’t stop watching that commercial. I’ll always stop while fast forwarding through breaks, so I can watch it. Probably thirty times by now. Occasionally they even show the long version.