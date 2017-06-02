Dream Emmy -- Drama Series Actress

Emmys 2017: Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

By /

Smell that? It’s the scent of fresh blood, and it’s coursing through our latest Dream Emmy category.

Three of the six women on our Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series short list are Dream Emmy rookies, and a fourth one is making her triumphant return after a years-long absence (and for a completely different role). 

Of course, the question remains whether any of the newbies will sneak into the actual Emmy race when nominations are announced next month. At least one obstacle has been removed from their path: 2016’s victor, Tatiana Maslany, is ineligible this year in light of Orphan Black‘s delayed return.

For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, is slated to air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.

Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to see our fresh-blood ideas, then tell us if our picks warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

45 Comments
  1. ABG says:
    June 2, 2017 at 6:14 AM

    Claire Foy
    Viola Davis
    Evan Rachel Wood
    Keri Russell
    Mandy Moore / Elizabeth Moss

    Reply
  2. Paul Hanlin Jr (@Paul_Hanlin_Jr) says:
    June 2, 2017 at 6:15 AM

    Thank God we won’t have the Gimmicked One, Maslany in the mix. That was a miscarriage of justice last year.

    Reply
  3. E says:
    June 2, 2017 at 6:21 AM

    No Vera Famiga?

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      June 2, 2017 at 6:48 AM

      Eh. I think she did a great job playing a stuffed dead person, but it’s not Emmy worthy. She should have been nominated last year instead.

      Reply
    • Brian says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:40 AM

      She submitted in supporting this year. Probably a smart move since that category is way open this year. Last year Maggie Smith won. She can’t be nominated because Downton Abbey is over. 3 Game of Thrones actresses were nominated which can’t happen either since that show didn’t air this season.

      Reply
  4. BRGG143 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 6:40 AM

    Are you kidding? Mandy Moore in a terrible actress and that show is so, so overrated. It’s offensive to put her in that group with the rest of those talented ladies.

    Reply
    • darkangel200 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:11 AM

      *THIS*!!

      Reply
    • Karen says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:15 AM

      so so agree………..what an overrated boo hoo show…………..try watching something that actually has good writing, acting and a great story…………she can’t shine these other women’s shoes when it comes to acting………and what about Carrie Coon in FARGO?

      Reply
    • Elaine says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:49 AM

      That’s only your opinion and you are in the minority

      Reply
    • Cas says:
      June 2, 2017 at 8:12 AM

      Opinions are like a holes. Everyone has one. I love MM. I think she was better than I expected as well.

      Reply
  5. Midnight says:
    June 2, 2017 at 6:46 AM

    tvline has it backwards:

    The Americans should not be nominated for best drama for a lackluster season.
    Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys should be nominated for their incredible performances.

    Reply
  6. darkangel200 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:10 AM

    Yay for Carrie Coon, but where is Keri Russell?? And is it some new rule that TV LIne now has to include This Is Us on every single post?

    Reply
  7. Guy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:13 AM

    List is irrelevant without Keri Russell, who should not only be nominated but should win.

    Reply
  8. Jane says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:28 AM

    Agree with everyone except Mandy Moore. I think she is just an ok in this role. Not bad, just not outstanding. Not sure who I would put in her place. Except for Carrie Coon & Claire Foy I haven’t been that impressed by any actresses this year. I haven’t seen the Handmaid’s Tale yet but Elizabeth Moss is usually good.

    Reply
    • A fan of TV says:
      June 2, 2017 at 12:31 PM

      Robin Wright in Moore’s place would be my personal vote, but this category has seen six nominees at different awards shows, including Emmys, for several years and maybe they can both make the cut!

      Reply
  9. fernando933 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:47 AM

    Viola Davis will always perform the heck out of a scene love this woman.

    Mandy & Chrisy deserve to get nominated for This is Us.

    Vera Famiga must get nominated for this last season of Bates Motel

    Millie Bobby Brown for her work on Stanger Things

    Reply
  10. Elaine says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:47 AM

    Mandy Moore hands down

    Reply
  11. Alexander Parrales says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:57 AM

    We can dream all we want about The Leftovers getting nominated, but we know it won’t be. Just like we dreamed about Bates Motel and Penny Dreadful receiving nominations, didn’t happen either.

    Reply
  12. Spence says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:11 AM

    No best actress list is complete with Keri Russel for The Americans!!

    Reply
  13. Rex the Wonder Dog says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    Chyler Leigh, “Supergirl”

    Reply
  14. Marsha darrington says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    Mandy Moore is a terrible actor and singer can’t stand her on this is us

    Reply
  15. ToyCannon says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:55 AM

    I would include Connie Britton and Chrissy Metz. Britton’s death scene was perhaps her best acting performance to date.

    Reply
  16. Grey says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    This implies you have seen the Leftovers finale. Fans want to know: were you satisfied with the ending?

    Reply
  17. kirads09 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    I know the old lament that Science Fiction always gets overlooked but since this is a dream list:

    Shohreh Aghdashloo for Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse – 100% rocks my world.
    Carrie Coon
    Tatiana Maslany
    Do streaming programs count? If so Alexa Davalos – Man In High Castle

    Reply
  18. LT says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM

    Good Lord…this is going to be a tough race. Keri Russell, Claire Foy, and Elizabeth Moss are my top 3. I would be fine with any of them for the win.

    Reply
  19. pickles says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:04 AM

    Keri Russell please.

    Reply
  20. John036 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    i really hope no one from This Is Us submits in the Lead categories (except for the actress who plays Randall’s wife and the actor portraying his father, as they are definitely supporting). Mandy, Milo, Justin, Chrissy, and Sterling share screentime pretty equally and I think it would be better fit if they were submitted as Supporting. The cast of Modern Family does the same thing.

    Reply
  21. xx says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    Baranski! She should be in the lead race now.

    Reply
  22. LMF says:
    June 2, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    these awards are a joke since not everyone has the options to see them. Netflix, hbo, Sho hula etc should have their own. regular tv should have their own. Seems like it not a fair awards when the audience doesn’t have the options to see them. ( affordability)

    Reply
    • LT says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:17 PM

      This comment is a joke, right? Because some “audience” doesn’t see the projects, actors shouldn’t be nominated and/or win an Emmy?

      Reply
    • Brian says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:21 PM

      Everybody has the option to see them. Maybe not affordably, but that’s no different than say the Oscars. You can’t see all the nominated movies affordably either.

      Reply
  23. Zoe-Pascale Roux says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:35 PM

    You forgot Keri Russell?!?

    Reply
  24. Lyndy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:57 PM

    Robin Wright instead of Mandy Moore…the only character/actor worthy of an Emmy on TIU is Sterling K Brown
    Glad Maslany is out of the race this year, her win last year felt more like the DiCaprio Oscar win or Jon Hamm Emmy win …something to appease masses.

    Reply
  25. Cate says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:02 PM

    Amy Brenneman on her episode of The Leftovers was stunning, Do the actors submit ONE episode for consideration cos if they do, she was amazing.

    Carrie Coon or Keri Russell deserve this most for years of brilliant performances as complex and difficult women

    Elisabeth Moss is fab in Handmaids Tale

    Claire Foy would be my other pick as she brought a difficult role to life and made me think of the Queen as a person rather than a face on my stamps and banknotes!

    Reply
  26. John says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:25 PM

    Did you watch Homeland at all??

    Reply
See More Comments
