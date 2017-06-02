Emmys 2017: Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

Smell that? It’s the scent of fresh blood, and it’s coursing through our latest Dream Emmy category.
Three of the six women on our Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series short list are Dream Emmy rookies, and a fourth one is making her triumphant return after a years-long absence (and for a completely different role).
Of course, the question remains whether any of the newbies will sneak into the actual Emmy race when nominations are announced next month. At least one obstacle has been removed from their path: 2016’s victor, Tatiana Maslany, is ineligible this year in light of Orphan Black‘s delayed return.
For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, is slated to air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.
Claire Foy
Viola Davis
Evan Rachel Wood
Keri Russell
Mandy Moore / Elizabeth Moss
Thank God we won’t have the Gimmicked One, Maslany in the mix. That was a miscarriage of justice last year.
Have you even watched Orphan Black? It may be just a quirky little sci-fi show, but Tatiana Maslany plays multiple clones (each with different accents and mannerisms), plays those multiple clones in single scenes, and is by far the hardest working woman on TV. “The Gimmicked One”? “Miscarrigage of justice”? Get a clue.
LOL
Trolling!!! And if you are not trolling us then you need your ears and eyes checked out.
Eat ALL of our shorts!!!
I agree, Maslany is highly overrated
No Vera Famiga?
Eh. I think she did a great job playing a stuffed dead person, but it’s not Emmy worthy. She should have been nominated last year instead.
She submitted in supporting this year. Probably a smart move since that category is way open this year. Last year Maggie Smith won. She can’t be nominated because Downton Abbey is over. 3 Game of Thrones actresses were nominated which can’t happen either since that show didn’t air this season.
Are you kidding? Mandy Moore in a terrible actress and that show is so, so overrated. It’s offensive to put her in that group with the rest of those talented ladies.
*THIS*!!
so so agree………..what an overrated boo hoo show…………..try watching something that actually has good writing, acting and a great story…………she can’t shine these other women’s shoes when it comes to acting………and what about Carrie Coon in FARGO?
FARGO competes in the Limited Series or Movie category. –Mgmt.
That’s only your opinion and you are in the minority
Opinions are like a holes. Everyone has one. I love MM. I think she was better than I expected as well.
tvline has it backwards:
The Americans should not be nominated for best drama for a lackluster season.
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys should be nominated for their incredible performances.
I agree.
Yay for Carrie Coon, but where is Keri Russell?? And is it some new rule that TV LIne now has to include This Is Us on every single post?
List is irrelevant without Keri Russell, who should not only be nominated but should win.
Agree with everyone except Mandy Moore. I think she is just an ok in this role. Not bad, just not outstanding. Not sure who I would put in her place. Except for Carrie Coon & Claire Foy I haven’t been that impressed by any actresses this year. I haven’t seen the Handmaid’s Tale yet but Elizabeth Moss is usually good.
Robin Wright in Moore’s place would be my personal vote, but this category has seen six nominees at different awards shows, including Emmys, for several years and maybe they can both make the cut!
Viola Davis will always perform the heck out of a scene love this woman.
Mandy & Chrisy deserve to get nominated for This is Us.
Vera Famiga must get nominated for this last season of Bates Motel
Millie Bobby Brown for her work on Stanger Things
Mandy Moore hands down
We can dream all we want about The Leftovers getting nominated, but we know it won’t be. Just like we dreamed about Bates Motel and Penny Dreadful receiving nominations, didn’t happen either.
Vera Farmiga was nominated once for Bates Motel.
No best actress list is complete with Keri Russel for The Americans!!
Chyler Leigh, “Supergirl”
Hahahaha….thanx for the laugh
Plus she’s not even the lead on Supergirl.
Mandy Moore is a terrible actor and singer can’t stand her on this is us
I would include Connie Britton and Chrissy Metz. Britton’s death scene was perhaps her best acting performance to date.
This implies you have seen the Leftovers finale. Fans want to know: were you satisfied with the ending?
I know the old lament that Science Fiction always gets overlooked but since this is a dream list:
Shohreh Aghdashloo for Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse – 100% rocks my world.
Carrie Coon
Tatiana Maslany
Do streaming programs count? If so Alexa Davalos – Man In High Castle
Orphan Black is not eligible for this year’s Emmys.
Good Lord…this is going to be a tough race. Keri Russell, Claire Foy, and Elizabeth Moss are my top 3. I would be fine with any of them for the win.
Keri Russell please.
i really hope no one from This Is Us submits in the Lead categories (except for the actress who plays Randall’s wife and the actor portraying his father, as they are definitely supporting). Mandy, Milo, Justin, Chrissy, and Sterling share screentime pretty equally and I think it would be better fit if they were submitted as Supporting. The cast of Modern Family does the same thing.
Baranski! She should be in the lead race now.
these awards are a joke since not everyone has the options to see them. Netflix, hbo, Sho hula etc should have their own. regular tv should have their own. Seems like it not a fair awards when the audience doesn’t have the options to see them. ( affordability)
This comment is a joke, right? Because some “audience” doesn’t see the projects, actors shouldn’t be nominated and/or win an Emmy?
Everybody has the option to see them. Maybe not affordably, but that’s no different than say the Oscars. You can’t see all the nominated movies affordably either.
You forgot Keri Russell?!?
Robin Wright instead of Mandy Moore…the only character/actor worthy of an Emmy on TIU is Sterling K Brown
Glad Maslany is out of the race this year, her win last year felt more like the DiCaprio Oscar win or Jon Hamm Emmy win …something to appease masses.
Amy Brenneman on her episode of The Leftovers was stunning, Do the actors submit ONE episode for consideration cos if they do, she was amazing.
Carrie Coon or Keri Russell deserve this most for years of brilliant performances as complex and difficult women
Elisabeth Moss is fab in Handmaids Tale
Claire Foy would be my other pick as she brought a difficult role to life and made me think of the Queen as a person rather than a face on my stamps and banknotes!
Did you watch Homeland at all??