Emmys 2017: Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

Smell that? It’s the scent of fresh blood, and it’s coursing through our latest Dream Emmy category.

Three of the six women on our Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series short list are Dream Emmy rookies, and a fourth one is making her triumphant return after a years-long absence (and for a completely different role).

Of course, the question remains whether any of the newbies will sneak into the actual Emmy race when nominations are announced next month. At least one obstacle has been removed from their path: 2016’s victor, Tatiana Maslany, is ineligible this year in light of Orphan Black‘s delayed return.

For the record, 2017 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 12-26, and unveiled on July 13. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, is slated to air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.

Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — to see our fresh-blood ideas