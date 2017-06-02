Days of Our Lives' Kassie DePaiva to Return Following Leukemia Battle

Kassie DePaiva is now cancer-free, and that means it’s time for Days of Our Lives‘ Eve to start mixing it up in Salem again.
The actress, who last appeared onscreen in February 2016, had planned a return to the NBC soap later that year but had to take a leave of absence last summer following a diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
“I consider this just a bump in the road,” she wrote on her blog at the time. “I have amazing prayer warriors, family, and friends that have been extremely supportive and life-affirming throughout this.”
In February, the One Life to Live alum announced some good news via social media: “Today is #WorldCancerDay, and I am grateful to say I am cancer-free.”
Per Soap Opera Digest, DePaiva is now filming episodes of the long-running daytime drama. Those episodes are slated to air in late September.
Meh, her last appearance as Eve was awful so I hope they actually have a good story for her this time around, otherwise it’s the FF button again.
If they’re undoing Wills death, maybe they can undo Paige too, but have a new actress play her. It would make sense to have Eve and Paige together in Salem, otherwise the only connection Eve has is to JJ since they had their tryst. Love Kassie, and her scenes post Paige were unreal, but I want them to find a way to use her properly. Eduardo is gone – what can the writers do for Eve other than have her face off against Jennifer?
Loved the actress who played Paige, so if they undo her death, I’d love for her to return.
Hope it’s not totally hokey, in regards to how they undo Will’s death.
Did you hear that they are bringing Stefano’s sidekick Rolf back. Rumor has it he has supposedly found a way to reverse death, lmao!! Sounds pretty hokey to me. I would prefer that they say that the Will that came back from Cali was a clone and that’s who was killed, not the real Will. Either way though, I’m so happy Chandler Massey is back.
I don’t watch Days but I remember her from OLTL. Happy that she is doing well and going to be back on screen doing what she loves.
GREAT. NEWS!!!!
What is she going to add to the story line? Her character adds nothing to Salem. Unless everyone who was killed by Ben come back to life, she has no reason to be in Salem.
That’s my concern. Don’t just bring these characters back (Will, Sami and now Eve) just because they are popular. Make it mean something.
Ummm, “don’t just bring these characters back because they are popular”??? Is there a new definition of popular that I don’t know about? Seems like that’s a perfectly good reason to bring them back.
Yes, but don’t bring them back and then give them nothing to do. Days is notorious for doing that.
Maybe her character’s return will be good for the show, maybe it won’t, but I’m happy that she feels well enough to return. I watched her on GL and OLTL for a long time.
Well Ron Carlivati is the new head writer for days. He wrote good material for Kassie back on One Life To Live, so I’m sure she will be in a good storyline later this year :)
I love my Day’s of our Lives! I’ve been watching Day’s for over 40 year’s I don’t need any other soap but this one!
Your writers always keeps it exciting one of my favorite episodes was when Bo Brady died in Hopes arm’s,wow did I cry!
if you can make me cry then you have excellent writers! Or Steve and Kailas weddings! I love the romance between them.Thank you so much for 40 wonderful year’s of Days of our Lives!!
Chadd and Gabby must get together.
I want Nicole to keep Hollie and have a Happy life for once.
Eve actually last appeared on screen in the fall of 2016. She’d come back to town for Theresa and Brady’s wedding, and was the very first hostage of the ensuing hostage crisis with the three escaped criminals. Anyway, I’m thrilled Eve and Kassie will be back on my screen. She could rekindle the relationship with Justin that never took off, become a more functional rival for Jennifer, interfere with the way Brady is raising her nephew Tate, or any number of other things.