Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Concert to Air on Freeform and ABC

ABC and Freeform on Friday announced plans in conjunction with the BBC to broadcast a benefit concert in the wake of the May 22 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester, England.

Grande will headline the One Love benefit concert, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, alongside Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay, among others. The benefit is dedicated to raising money for victims of the attack, which left 22 dead and dozens of others wounded after a ISIS-linked suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the close of Grande’s performance at the Manchester Arena.

The benefit concert, which will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, is sold out. The event will be broadcast in 38 countries, including Canada, Australia, China, Brazil, France, Italy, Sweden and Norway.

In the U.S., the concert will air live on Freeform, beginning Sunday at 2 pm ET. Later that night, ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following primetime coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

8 Comments
  1. T. says:
    June 2, 2017 at 5:35 AM

    Will ABC donate the money earned through commercials before/After (and during if there are any) The broadcast ?

    Reply
  2. Mary says:
    June 2, 2017 at 6:02 AM

    If possible they should air it live and have a line set up for donations.

    Reply
  3. MMD says:
    June 2, 2017 at 6:28 AM

    I am so impressed with these artists for going to Manchester. They’re not just talking but walking the walk.
    I agree with T. and Mary that commercial money as well as a donation line should be set up for these victims and their families. After all there but for the grace of God, it could have happened anywhere.

    Reply
  4. Rachel says:
    June 2, 2017 at 6:31 AM

    Went and found the full list of performers:
    Ariana Grande
    Justin Bieber
    Miley Cyrus
    Niall Horan
    Katy Perry
    Usher
    Pharrell Williams
    Black Eyed Peas
    Cold Play
    Little Mix
    Take That

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:13 AM

      Half of these acts, I’m not big fans of. I don’t like Ariana Grande’s music or Justin Bieber for example, nevertheless I’m still going to watch it in support of Manchester and the victims.

      Reply
    • iHeart says:
      June 2, 2017 at 10:09 AM

      wait Take That is reuniting for this? excuse me while I get Back For Good stuck in my head

      Reply
      • Dongles says:
        June 2, 2017 at 2:33 PM

        Take That reformed in 2006 and have been going strong (arguably more so since their 90’s heyday!) in the U.K. ever since!

        Reply
