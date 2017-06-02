Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Concert to Air on Freeform and ABC

ABC and Freeform on Friday announced plans in conjunction with the BBC to broadcast a benefit concert in the wake of the May 22 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester, England.

Grande will headline the One Love benefit concert, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, alongside Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay, among others. The benefit is dedicated to raising money for victims of the attack, which left 22 dead and dozens of others wounded after a ISIS-linked suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the close of Grande’s performance at the Manchester Arena.

The benefit concert, which will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, is sold out. The event will be broadcast in 38 countries, including Canada, Australia, China, Brazil, France, Italy, Sweden and Norway.

In the U.S., the concert will air live on Freeform, beginning Sunday at 2 pm ET. Later that night, ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following primetime coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The news was first reported by Variety.