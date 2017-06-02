Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Concert to Air on Freeform and ABC

ABC and Freeform on Friday announced plans in conjunction with the BBC to broadcast a benefit concert in the wake of the May 22 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester, England.
Grande will headline the One Love benefit concert, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, alongside Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay, among others. The benefit is dedicated to raising money for victims of the attack, which left 22 dead and dozens of others wounded after a ISIS-linked suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the close of Grande’s performance at the Manchester Arena.
The benefit concert, which will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, is sold out. The event will be broadcast in 38 countries, including Canada, Australia, China, Brazil, France, Italy, Sweden and Norway.
In the U.S., the concert will air live on Freeform, beginning Sunday at 2 pm ET. Later that night, ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following primetime coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The news was first reported by Variety.
Will ABC donate the money earned through commercials before/After (and during if there are any) The broadcast ?
Oh good question! they ought to
If possible they should air it live and have a line set up for donations.
I am so impressed with these artists for going to Manchester. They’re not just talking but walking the walk.
I agree with T. and Mary that commercial money as well as a donation line should be set up for these victims and their families. After all there but for the grace of God, it could have happened anywhere.
Went and found the full list of performers:
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
Niall Horan
Katy Perry
Usher
Pharrell Williams
Black Eyed Peas
Cold Play
Little Mix
Take That
Half of these acts, I’m not big fans of. I don’t like Ariana Grande’s music or Justin Bieber for example, nevertheless I’m still going to watch it in support of Manchester and the victims.
wait Take That is reuniting for this? excuse me while I get Back For Good stuck in my head
Take That reformed in 2006 and have been going strong (arguably more so since their 90’s heyday!) in the U.K. ever since!