HBO Lands Julia Roberts-Starring Miniseries Today Will Be Different

Did HBO just find the next Big Little Lies?

The pay-cable network announced it’ll be developing Today Will Be Different, a limited series starring Oscar winner Julia Roberts. Like Lies, Different is based on a bestselling novel (this time, by author Maria Semple), and it also brings an A-list actress to the world of series television, as Lies did with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Different takes place over a single day, with Roberts starring as Eleanor Flood, a woman who wakes up “determined to be her best self,” only to find life consistently (and unpredictably) getting in the way. Roberts will produce, and Semple will write the script.

This marks Roberts’ return to HBO: She co-starred in the 2014 TV movie The Normal Heart, earning an Emmy nomination for her role as Dr. Emma Brookner.

Book fans: Does Julia Roberts make a good Eleanor Flood? Sound off in the comments.