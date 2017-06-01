The Amazing Race Winner
Courtesy of CBS (3)

The Amazing Race Finale Recap: Did Your Favorite Team Win Season 29?

By /

From its inception, Season 29 of CBS’ The Amazing Race has sought to shake things up, beginning with the decision to form 11 teams out of 22 complete strangers.

And for at least six of those strangers — Brooke Camhi and Scott Flanary, London Kaye and Logan Bauer, and Tara Carr and Joey Covino — that little gamble turned out to be a fruitful one, with all three remaining teams having an equal shot at the $1 million prize atop Thursday’s finale.

(For what it’s worth, more than half of TVLine readers were rooting for Tara and Joey — aka #TeamMomAndDad — but as we all know, predictions have an iffy track record around here.)

Thursday’s season ender, appropriately titled “We’re Going to Victory Lane,” found the six remaining racers traveling back to the United States — Chicago and Joliet, Ill., specifically — for the final leg, which took them through several major landmarks, including Wrigley Field.

But because this isn’t our first time at the reality rodeo — I believe we’ve been here 28 times before, if my admittedly shaky math skills are to be trusted — we all know that there can only be one winning team. And in Season 29, that team was… Brooke and Scott!

“It was wrong,” Scott admitted of his first impression of Brooke. “We’re very different people, but we wanted the same outcome … and we came out on top.

“As much as we bickered … we shared something most people never get to share,” added Brooke.

Did the finale turn out as you hoped? Vote for your team of choice below, then drop a comment with your overall thoughts on Season 29.

57 Comments
  1. GuessWhat says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:04 PM

    The most unlikeable team to win in over a decade. No wonder CBS scheduled this season so poorly. 10pm on Thursdays from April – June. They should have buried it even deeper!

    Reply
  2. AngelWasHere says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:04 PM

    The worse team won. I can’t stand them! Ugh!

    Reply
  3. Tori Coop says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:06 PM

    Brooke has been the absolute worst contestant this show, and almost any other reality competition show, has ever had. What a waste of space of oxygen she is.

    Reply
  4. Soulardguy says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:11 PM

    Yep! Awful. Brooke was a mess the whole show. Undeserving winners

    Reply
  5. Lola says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:11 PM

    Talk about the least deserving. Multiple teams helping whiny ass Brooke along. I’m sick to my stomach. We waited all of that time for this season only to be treated to this train wreck.

    Reply
  6. Chrissy says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:16 PM

    As much as Brooke was a waste of space, useless whiner, Scott was great. If we didn’t get his “Jim Halpert” looks to the camera when she was freaking out it would have been so much worse. I am happy for Scott.

    Reply
    • dan says:
      June 1, 2017 at 8:35 PM

      Agree! Scott should get the $1million and they should give Brooke a metal ladle (since she couldn’t make one on her own).

      Reply
      • ninergrl6 says:
        June 1, 2017 at 11:10 PM

        Ha! That comment wins. Yeah, give Scott ALL of the prize money.

        Reply
      • Allison says:
        June 2, 2017 at 12:08 AM

        This comment is everything oh my god. Completely agree. Brooke is a horrible winner. Scott however deserves $100 million dollars for putting up with her. “Hold on giving birth again” -Scott lol great quote

        Reply
      • Hillary Arcee says:
        June 2, 2017 at 1:19 AM

        Totally agree!! Someone should slap Brooke’s face with the mannequin hands too!

        Reply
  7. Marti says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:21 PM

    I am so stinking disappointed! What a miserable end! The cry baby,that would have never made it to the end unless all the other teams helped her, end up winning!! Nice guys finish last!

    Reply
  8. Ron says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:28 PM

    Ugh. Going in, I was fine with any team BUT Brooke and Scott winning. And of course they win. There were times when I was thinking Scott needed to calm down and stop yelling. But immediately after those thoughts, I realized that he was actually handling Brooke much better than I could. She was such a miserable person. At least Scott gets some sort of reward for having to put up with Brooke the entire race. Brooke is so undeserving; she wouldn’t have made it far at all without the help of almost literally every other team. She was incapable of doing anything on her own, or incapable of doing anything on her own without whining. She was the singular worst thing about this season.

    Reply
  9. Matthew Lawler says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:30 PM

    I am thrilled that Scott and Brooke won and I think Scott should get the one million to him self for putting up with Brooke without murdering her it was nice to see a game in on a reality show that was not defined by his sexuality and being a stereotype Scott is a positive role model for all gay men out there and I couldn’t be prouder that he won

    Reply
  10. Francine says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:32 PM

    Worst ending ever. Brooke embarrassed all women. The only amazing thing was how irritating and whiney she was. disappointing

    Reply
  11. A W says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:32 PM

    I really wanted the Fun Team to win…they showed the most class and character and rooted each other on as well as the competing teams! Maybe they can come back and try again in an All-Star episode??

    Reply
  12. WhinersRAnnoying says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:41 PM

    How did someone as weak and incapable as Brooke even get cast on the show to begin with?? Props to Scott for managing to win in spite of being stuck with a frail whiny partner. Brooke’s half of the prize should be divided among everyone who helped her. Without so much help, Scott & Brooke would have been eliminated early on.

    Reply
  13. Kari Henderson says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:45 PM

    Not happy at all. Brook is absolutely awful. Any other team would have been better.

    Reply
  14. JuJu says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:48 PM

    No where in her victory speech did Brooke even bother to mention and/or thank everyone who helped drag her all around the world, while she non-stop cried during each and every challenge, “I can’t do it Scott,” There was NEVER a worse contestant, bigger or more annoying partner or a selfish and spoiled brat on The Amazing Race. She absolutely owes every other team a share of her half million dollars, since she would have never made it past week three without them, especially Team Fun. (Brooke, watch the show, in case you don’t remember.)

    Reply
    • susical says:
      June 1, 2017 at 11:09 PM

      Brooke was such an embarrassment–she deserves no money. After all the whining we had to watch, she should pay us. Horrible ending!!!!!! Selfish little girl. HATE HER!!

      Reply
  15. Gospino says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:55 PM

    I liked Scott, but Brooke mostly just shrieked and whined. They reminded me of another winning team from an early season, also male-female: Zach and Flo. Zach was great. Flo was… not.

    Reply
  16. Rick says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:02 PM

    Never watching the show again, undeserving “whiners.” Couldn’t stand either one of them.

    Reply
  17. will says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:18 PM

    I wanted Matt & Redmond to win. I had a feeling the hated team would win.

    Reply
    • MJAlex says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:21 PM

      Team Fun, The Boys and Lo-Lo were my favorites….Team mom and Dad made me mad when they U-turned Team Fun.

      Reply
      • Hillary Arcee says:
        June 2, 2017 at 1:24 AM

        Team fun and the boys were my favorite teams. I hate London the horse teeth. Brooke deserved a slap in the face!!

        Reply
  18. Karen says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:35 PM

    Most annoying couple to ever win! I had to record and fast forward thru their whining- so glad it is over- Anybody but them👎

    Reply
    • Elvis says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:21 PM

      Agree- literally ANY team but them. Will not be watching the finale show since I had the luxury to goggle the winner because I like knowing who won when I watch. Now I will not have the waste my time and be frustrated that Brooke (who used every other player because she was so incompetent she could do nothing but cry and whine poor me) will gloat about her win.

      Reply
  19. Kevin Tran says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:50 PM

    The wrong team won. Wonder what’s going to happen when the new season of Amazing Race returns mid-season (again) and they better be thinking about a “celebrity edition”.

    Reply
    • James says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:21 AM

      The team who were able to get ahead and finish the tasks the soonest in the final leg are the most deserving of the win because they earned it.

      Reply
  20. Elvis says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:12 PM

    I am in California and the show is coming on now. I just looked up who won and when I saw it was the most hideous player Brooke I am not even going to watch. I love Amazing Race but she is such a disgusting creature that I will skip the final. Just cannot stand to see her get one cent. I will watch another episode of House of cards on Netflix instead. Amazing Race take note: screen your players better, she is dispicable.

    Reply
    • Bummed out says:
      June 1, 2017 at 11:24 PM

      I should’ve watched the next episode of Wynona Earp on Netflix instead …..wish I had known who won ahead of time . ..would’ve skipped it

      Reply
  21. MJAlex says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:14 PM

    As much as I liked Scott, Brookes’ whiny, I can’t do anything attitude got on my nerves. She always was trying to get other teams to help her on challenges, but she never offered help to other teams. Scott deserves a bigger cut of the winnings!

    Reply
  22. David says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:04 PM

    Don’t care who won, this season was meh and I understand why it was in limbo. That said, Logan is HOT! I mean, like super HOT!

    Reply
  23. Tcollins says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:04 PM

    AS a woman I’m completely appalled that Brooke won- whiny, useless an embarrassment -how did she even get on the show?

    Reply
  24. ninergrl6 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:09 PM

    UGH I wanted anyone *but* Brooke. I’m shocked she made it as far as she did with her consistently pessimistic, whiny demeanor. Hats off to Scott for tolerating Brooke’s frequent meltdowns. HE earned this victory.

    Reply
  25. Bummed out says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:18 PM

    We couldn’t even stand to watch the end….and we have NEVER stopped watching an episode in the 29 seasons TAR has been on…one of the most undeserving, dumb luck winners we can recall….in a long time

    Reply
  26. John whatever says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:21 PM

    I will never watch this show again. Brooke is a hi\orrible person!!

    Reply
  27. John smith says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:22 PM

    She was horrible.

    Reply
  28. Summer says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:25 PM

    Brooke: You worthless, whiney waste of space. You may have won this race, but with your personality, you are a MAJOR loser!!

    Reply
  29. Barbara Anders Spellmeier says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:37 PM

    I loved this season and was amazed that most of the teams gat along better than couples or friends who made up past teams. Brooke & Scott were the exception. Brooke is the biggest cry baby I’ve ever seen on this show & I’ve watched every season. I give kudos to Scott for putting up with her & not strangling her before it was over. He also overcame his fear of heights. I love The Amazing Race & wish they’d go back to two seasons a year like Survivor.

    Reply
  30. Emma says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:39 PM

    I’ve never been so disappointed by the end results, yes I was very upset when #teamfun got eliminated but, I was absolutely​ horrified when Brooke and Scott finished first! I still can’t believe how patient he was, if I was in his shoes I’d go literally insane! Props for him!! First of all Brooke makes promises she can’t keep but secondly her whining (omg)… I could recognize it across the room while listening to music and working on HW!! Good gracious, I’m pissed! -From a very unhappy high schooler

    Reply
  31. BwayChris says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:47 AM

    I’d love to see an all Survivor cycle of Amazing Race. Either do it like this season where you gather 22 former Survivors individually and have them schoolyard pick for teams of 2, or do a Hero/Villain match up of people who had issues on the Beach during their seasons of Survivor but now are matched up as team mates for $1M, with them not knowing their partner until the start line. They could even tie in Big Brother and pair one Survivor with one Big Brother former houseguest. Amazing Race especially could use the boost from its stronger network reality shows with strong, watchable personalities.

    I feel like this would help give them the all new relationship feel of this season but without the worry of ending up with someone like Brooke. I was rooting for Brooke and Scott in the finale because I liked Scott and how he was still able to get this far in the race while completely carrying the team, while most other partnership brought equal ability and support to the table.

    Reply
  32. Kristy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:10 AM

    SO annoyed that whinny Brooke won!

    Reply
  33. Tw says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:40 AM

    I’ve watched it from the first episode til now, and I think it was set up so a gay character would win… I hope that what you tried this season worked, cause I won’t be back… 2 teams that didn’t make any mistakes all of a sudden screwed themselves. You might as well cancel the show, I won’t watch the next season or any after this one

    Reply
    • Matthew Lawler says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:18 AM

      I am completely appalled by your comment in your attitude that the show was set up to allow a gay character to win first of all this is not a TV show this is around the competition Scott is a person not a character and it shows your homophobia T believe for a second that they set it up to allow him to win because of his sexuality he one based on skill and ability he and Brooke dominated this final leg

      Reply
    • david says:
      June 2, 2017 at 3:10 AM

      Many, many great teams have fallen before the final over the history of the race, The winners of AR have by and large never been the truly best teams. Very few have really deserved the title if you want to weight them up over the course of the whole race. Your whole conspiracy set up for a gay character to win(who knew Scott was a fictional character!) is complete nonsense. We get it. You dont want someone gay to win. I am sure you wouldn’t have any on the show if you had your way.

      Reply
  34. Dan says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:40 AM

    This team wasn’t as deserving to win since the Dentist’s Misti and Jim who won almost every leg lost to those two boring girls. Matt and Redmond deserved it.

    Reply
  35. MIKe says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:58 AM

    Worst season and winners ever. No wonder it probably won’t be back. Sad….

    Reply
See More Comments
