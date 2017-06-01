Megyn Kelly to Interview Vladimir Putin for Sunday Night Newsmagazine

Megyn Kelly on Thursday made her Today show debut, confirming via satellite from St. Petersburg, Russia that she is set to sit down with Russian president Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one interview.

Kelly’s Q&A with Putin is set to air during the inaugural episode of her forthcoming newsmagazine Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, premiering Sunday, June 4 at 7/6c. The interview will be conducted at the conclusion of an international economic forum on Friday, where Kelly will attempt to press Putin on allegations into meddling with the United States’ 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Sunday Night‘s time slot puts it in direct competition with the venerable 60 Minutes (though the CBS newsmagazine is predominantly in reruns during the summer). Details on the show’s format are sketchy, but sportscaster Erin Andrews is also rumored to be among Kelly’s first guests. The series will have a limited run this summer, before returning after Sunday Night Football and the Winter Olympics come to a close in early 2018.

In addition, Kelly is said to be launching a 9 am morning show on the Peacock network in September, which would replace the third hour of the Today show.

Watch video of Megyn Kelly’s Today show debut below, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in for the series premiere of Sunday Night.

