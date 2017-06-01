Megyn Kelly to Interview Vladimir Putin for Sunday Night Newsmagazine

Megyn Kelly on Thursday made her Today show debut, confirming via satellite from St. Petersburg, Russia that she is set to sit down with Russian president Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one interview.
Kelly’s Q&A with Putin is set to air during the inaugural episode of her forthcoming newsmagazine Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, premiering Sunday, June 4 at 7/6c. The interview will be conducted at the conclusion of an international economic forum on Friday, where Kelly will attempt to press Putin on allegations into meddling with the United States’ 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Sunday Night‘s time slot puts it in direct competition with the venerable 60 Minutes (though the CBS newsmagazine is predominantly in reruns during the summer). Details on the show’s format are sketchy, but sportscaster Erin Andrews is also rumored to be among Kelly’s first guests. The series will have a limited run this summer, before returning after Sunday Night Football and the Winter Olympics come to a close in early 2018.
In addition, Kelly is said to be launching a 9 am morning show on the Peacock network in September, which would replace the third hour of the Today show.
Watch video of Megyn Kelly’s Today show debut below, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in for the series premiere of Sunday Night.
WATCH: @megynkelly is in St. Petersburg where she’ll speak with Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/K8kWKmSYIs
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 1, 2017
WATCH: Vladimir Putin has agreed to sit for a one-on-one interview with @megynkelly following the International Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/e0gZaK5B1e
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 1, 2017
I doubt we’ll get any big revelations from the interview but definitely a solid choice for the first guest.
This is a a high-risk venture on her part. If she does poorly, it will be be trumpeted (pun intended) by her many detractors in Trump’s camp and will not do much to help her among those who think Putin did meddle in our election.
Because we know he’s so candid and honest? This will either be a waste of time or a platform for his propaganda.
So we have to pretend that this woman actually has credibility as a news person? No thank you. She is forever tarnished by the FOX brand of being nothing but liars.
Can’t wait to not watch!
Yeah, I saw her bit on the Today Show this morning. She grates on my nerves, pass.
Why? Because Pukin is so honest? Pulleeessseee.. PASS..
But she’s gonna ask the tough questions… because she’s a ahem a credible journalist.
Good for her, but won’t be watching. No interest in hearing from that man who will not say anything worth hearing.
Kelly: Mr. President. Did Russia interfere with the 2016 U.S. elections?
Putin: Nyet.
Kelly: Did Russia have any contact with Trump campaign officials either before the election or after President Trump’s victory?
Putin: Nyet.
Kelly: Well, there you have it folks. Confirmation that no illegal election campaign activities took place.