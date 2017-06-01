Emmys 2017: Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

It’s early June, and you know what that means: Dream Emmy Nominee season has arrived!
TVLine’s annual advocacy period kicks off, as per usual, with the Outstanding Drama Series category, which is primed for a shakeup in light of the fact that two stalwart contenders — Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey — are ineligible this go-’round. The former, which took home the top prize the past two years, saw its penultimate seventh season delayed, while the latter concluded its run in 2016.
After a fiery debate that may’ve included some terse email exchanges and a slamming door or two, we’ve chosen a trio of high-profile newcomers to join four still-at-the-top-of-their-games Dream Emmy veterans. (FYI: Official nominations will be announced on July 13.)
Check out the gallery embedded to the right — or click here for direct access — then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Ewww, no!” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”
I’m sure Better Call Saul will get nominated again for the great season they’re having so far. I hope Bates Motel, Handmaid’s Tail, and This Is Us gets a nomination for this category.
I would like to see Better Call Saul, This Is Us, Westworld, Orange Is The New Black (as you suggested) with The Crown, Black Mirror and Stranger Things.
Yes, Netflix is going big.
Is Black Mirror in the Drama or Limited category?
Apparently they are going to choose one episode and submit it in the TV Movie category. Sherlock also does that.
Under the Eye, guys!
This Is Us and Westworld should get nominated. How come Stranger Things isn’t on the list?
The Crown
Not all of us can afford HBO or other costly channels. I get over 100 channels but can not afford the more costly ones.
Rooting for The Leftovers to get some love this year!
I know right! The first 2 seasons were completely ignored and if they snub this one, I’ll be very upset to see this show just fizzle from everybody’s memory without acknowledgement. I mean, I know winning an emmy doesn’t determine the quality of a show and I know this series will be forever in my heart regardless, but it would be nice for the Emmys to at least say, “we know The Leftovers” existed.
no Orphan Black? the best show to come out in YEARS……
They weren’t eligible for nomination this year
Stranger Things
This is Us should win this year
If The Leftovers ends its stellar three-season run without a single Emmy nomination to its name, it will be the single most egregious mistake in the awards ceremony’s history. (Even The Wire, one of the most notoriously snubbed series of all time, at least got a couple nominations for its writing.)
Glad you included OITNB. Season four was excellent and deserves to be recognized. I agree that Stranger Things should also be in this category, unless it is considered a limited series because it only had eight episodes. Hopefully This Is Us will also get a nomination.
What about shows from netflix? The OA & “Stranger Things” in particular??? I would give it to the “OA” for unique ingenuity, stellar cast and fantastic writing.
I forgot OITNB is netflix and yes, they should be included too.
This is Us and Handmaids tale are overrated.Westworld needs to be in there and Fargo probably.Also 13 reasons why was quite the show,unless that is Limited Series or whatever.
With GOT of of the race this time around…I’m not really invested in this categ.
**out
The acting in Better Call Saul this season has been remarkable, especially Michael McKean and Bob Odenkirk. There have been a few intense, “holy cow, did that just happen?” moments. Better Call Saul definitely needs at least nominations in the appropriate categories.
Underground, This Is Us, Bates, Handmaid’s, Westworld.
I’m glad to see shows like This is Us and Handmaid’s Tale make the list. However there’s a pair of shows that I would like to add. The first is Call the Midwife, which, in these past two seasons in particular, dealt with some pretty serious issues but blended it with enough heartwarming moments to make the show still enjoyable to watch. No other show on TV makes me cry so hard or smile so brightly. The second show is Queen Sugar, a show that seems to be so under-the-radar but so good it deserves more attention.