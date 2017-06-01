Brendan Fraser Trust
TVLine Items: Brendan Fraser Boards FX's Trust, Preacher Trailer and More

FX has a lot of Trust in Brendan Fraser.

The actor has joined the network’s forthcoming limited series about the 1973 kidnapping of Getty oil fortune heir John Paul Getty III (played by newcomer Harris Dickinson).

Fraser will portray J. Paul Getty’s eccentric private investigator and master fixer James Fletcher Chace, who hails from Texas. The ten-episode drama — which is executive-produced by Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) and premieres in January — also stars Donald Sutherland (as J. Paul Getty) and Hilary Swank (as J. Paul Getty III’s mother Gail).

Fraser’s TV credits include The Affair, Texas Rising and Scrubs.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* AMC has released a trailer for Preacher Season 2, premiering Sunday, June 25 at 10/9c. A second episode airs in the show’s regular timeslot on Monday, June 26 at 9 pm.

* Nashville has tapped Katrina Norman (Hit the Floor) to recur during Season 5B as a confident road manager for a popular musician, our sister site Deadline reports.

* MTV will relaunch Cribs and Girl Code as Snapchat shows on Saturday, June 3 and Thursday, July 27, respectively. The first episode of Cribs, featuring DJ Steve Aoki’s pad, will be available for 48 hours.

7 Comments
  1. Dominique says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    oh i’m so glad to read this! i’ve missed brendan fraser on my screen, i’ve been a fan since the mummy so this is great news!

    Reply
  2. kirads09 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    I am happy. Was good to see Brendan on The Affair (and he was good!) Story about Getty sounds interesting and I will watch.

    Reply
  3. AngelWasHere says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:41 PM

    Can’t wait to see the season 2 of Preacher! So freaking excited!

    Reply
  4. Joey Padron says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:26 PM

    The trailer for Preacher’s new season looks really good, fun, & funny. Can’t wait to watch season 2 in a few weeks!

    Reply
  5. Michael Grooms says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:32 PM

    George, George, George of the Jungle back on my TV!

    Reply
  6. steven says:
    June 1, 2017 at 7:31 PM

    I think Brendan Fraser found his comeback in dramatic programming.

    Reply
