TVLine Items: Brendan Fraser Boards FX's Trust, Preacher Trailer and More

FX has a lot of Trust in Brendan Fraser.

The actor has joined the network’s forthcoming limited series about the 1973 kidnapping of Getty oil fortune heir John Paul Getty III (played by newcomer Harris Dickinson).

RELATEDHilary Swank Boards FX’s Trust

Fraser will portray J. Paul Getty’s eccentric private investigator and master fixer James Fletcher Chace, who hails from Texas. The ten-episode drama — which is executive-produced by Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) and premieres in January — also stars Donald Sutherland (as J. Paul Getty) and Hilary Swank (as J. Paul Getty III’s mother Gail).

Fraser’s TV credits include The Affair, Texas Rising and Scrubs.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* AMC has released a trailer for Preacher Season 2, premiering Sunday, June 25 at 10/9c. A second episode airs in the show’s regular timeslot on Monday, June 26 at 9 pm.

* Nashville has tapped Katrina Norman (Hit the Floor) to recur during Season 5B as a confident road manager for a popular musician, our sister site Deadline reports.

VIDEOSNashville: New Season 5 Trailer Plays Up Juliette’s Big Fears, Finds Scarlett and Gunnar Facing Down a Gun (?!)

* MTV will relaunch Cribs and Girl Code as Snapchat shows on Saturday, June 3 and Thursday, July 27, respectively. The first episode of Cribs, featuring DJ Steve Aoki’s pad, will be available for 48 hours.