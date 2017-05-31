Ratings: World of Dance Opens Big, Prison Break Rises With Revival Finale

NBC’s World of Dance premiered on Tuesday night to 9.7 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, marking the most-watched summer reality launch in nine years (since ABC’s Wipeout) and the highest-rated in five (since NBC’s American Ninja Warrior).

TVLine readers gave the J.Lo-judged competition an average grade of “B.”

Opening the Peacock’s night, America’s Got Talent returned to 12.1 mil and a 2.6, marking a six-year premiere audience high while steady in the demo. Readers gave new host Tyra Banks an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere….

FOX | Prison Break wrapped its revival run with 2.34 mil and a 0.9, up 23 and 29 percent week-to-week.

THE CW | Without an original Flash lead-in, iZombie (900K/0.3) dropped a few eyeballs yet held steady in the demo.

ABC | Downward Dog (3.8 mil/0.7) and Imaginary Mary (2.2 mil/0.6) dropped 30 and 25 percent, respectively.

