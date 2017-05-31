Ratings: World of Dance Opens Big, Prison Break Rises With Revival Finale

NBC’s World of Dance premiered on Tuesday night to 9.7 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, marking the most-watched summer reality launch in nine years (since ABC’s Wipeout) and the highest-rated in five (since NBC’s American Ninja Warrior).
TVLine readers gave the J.Lo-judged competition an average grade of “B.”
Opening the Peacock’s night, America’s Got Talent returned to 12.1 mil and a 2.6, marking a six-year premiere audience high while steady in the demo. Readers gave new host Tyra Banks an average grade of “B.”
Elsewhere….
FOX | Prison Break wrapped its revival run with 2.34 mil and a 0.9, up 23 and 29 percent week-to-week.
THE CW | Without an original Flash lead-in, iZombie (900K/0.3) dropped a few eyeballs yet held steady in the demo.
ABC | Downward Dog (3.8 mil/0.7) and Imaginary Mary (2.2 mil/0.6) dropped 30 and 25 percent, respectively.
Wow good for NBC I wouldn’t have thought that dance show would do so good but that’s great. Also great for America’s Got Talent. And Prison Break while not doing terrific numbers did stay very steady for FOX and I hope it will get another season somewhere down the line