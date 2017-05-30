Did World of Dance Put Its Best Foot Forward With NBC Debut?

NBC began exploring the World of Dance on Tuesday night, with the premiere of its J.Lo-hosted competition series. Did it fill the old-school So You Think You Can Dance-sized hole in your heart?
The set-up was straight-forward enough, straight out of Reality-TV 101: After a flurry of backstage rehearsal/warm-up footage, we learn a little bit (or frankly, too much, time-wise) about the act about to hit the stage. Competitors are divided into three divisions: Junior (any size act, age 17 and under), Upper (groups of 1 to 4, age 18+) and Team (groups of 5 or more, age 18+). The competition consists of five rounds: Qualifiers, Duels, The Cut, Divisional Final and the World Final. In the first four rounds, dancers only compete within their division, but in the World Final, the winner from each division will compete against each other for the $1 million grand prize.
The panel of experts — queen bee Jennifer Lopez, recording artist Ne-Yo and Dancing With the Stars alum Derek Hough — score the acts using five criteria, worth 20 points each: Performance, Technique, Choreography, Creativity and Presentation. An average score of at least 80 moves you forward to the next round — which I think happened for all but one (the cloggers) of the acts featured on Tuesday, though I did tune in a few minutes late.
Jenna Dewan Tatum serves as World of Dance‘s host/mentor, but at least in this debut hour was given precious little to do on-camera; let’s hope that changes as the competition forges on.
The actual set tries so hard to create the illusion of a Thunderdome-like, filled-to-capacity arena, when in reality it appears to be just a single row of audience members. And something bugged me about 1) how the judges’ dais, with its match-y front, appeared to be “floating,” and 2) how the camera angles on Ne-Yo versus J.Lo and Hough had it looking as if they were facing in different directions.
All three judges bring specific and qualified POVs to their opinions, with Ne-Yo perhaps the most engaging/thoughtful while Hough seems to still be settling into the role of on-camera commentator. J.Lo was her usual effusive self, though rightly so given the high (and sometimes jaw-dropping) quality of acts featured on Night 1.
What was your first impression of NBC’s World of Dance, its variety of performers and the judges’ criticism?
I really liked it but I hope we actually get to see all 47 acts before they go onto the duels!
The dancing is amazing. It’s a shame it’s so over-produced with that same template used for AGT and The Voice. None of the emotion from the judges feels real, and the addition of the swelling music to make you feel emotional just makes it all feel fake. And can they make Jenna Dewan-Tatum even less useful? Why is she even there? I’m glad SYTYCD is coming back soon.
The dancing is the best part. I don’t even know why Jenna is there. If they tighten things up with less attention on the back stories and show more dances within an episode, I could really like this show. So far, I really just like the dancing.
I agree that it was way too over-produced. It was like it was trying too hard to be the dance version of American Idol. I enjoyed the dancing though. The show just needs to be stripped down to basics. Maybe actually use Jenna as a host and have her talk to the contestants for the camera and the audience at hom the way Tom and Erin do on DWTS instead of whatever it was they were doing. Also, if she is the host, why were they using some unnamed man to narrate everything? She should have been the one to tell us what the show was about and how it was going to work. It was like the narrator was the host, but there was nothing personal about it.
I really, really did NOT like it at all. From what is the real competition going to come? Now it appears to be just what the judges like. And eventually juveniles versus adults…how is that fair? Talent and maturity versus talent and cuteness plus afraid to say no? I will continue to look forward to the return of SYTYCD and hope it has truly returned to what made it great before the debacle of the last two seasons.
Way too soon to suffer through JLo judging another reality show. Skipping this one and anxiously awaiting SYTYCD.
Everyone should watch this show for the dancers. Les Twins were my favorite. I agree with other comments. I hope that if this show is successful and it does return for later seasons, they’ll make production changes– like, open it up to voting in a two hour live program, or not, maybe some other way in which viewer input shapes the content without the normal pitfalls of tv competition voting. Also they need to the change the voice of the announcer guy.
I loved most of it – no sob stories, no people so bad I feel bad for laughing, no Jason Derulo. Judges were competent, point system seems to be working quite well and the level is just unbelievable. It feels like there are no bad acts, all are enjoyable in one way or another.
What I don’t like is the categories. Do we really want to see an 11 year old going against a pair of well-trained 17 year olds? How would that even work?
But I’m looking forward to see some of the upcoming performances (so many familiar faces in the crowd!). And more of Les Twins. Insane, just insane.
Good viewer input but not part of the judging. This should not be about popularity but the Dance form. Judges are great. More active role for Jenna she has personality she is a professional let her showcase.
Show is way too overproduced. I felt “assaulted” by constant barrage of artificial sensory input. Lacks authenticity. Alas though…I don’t think anything will change. I understand this show is taped and winner has already been decided.
Bottom line. Simplify and make it “live and real” for next season. (If they get renewed?!)
It was ok. Too much blah, blah. Too many flashing lights. Terrible camera work – jumping around from dancer to dancer, cutting away from the dance to show JLo’s face (so American Idol). Not enough dancing.
I hate the mirrored floor. It was especially distracting with the group act with the white pants.
I really enjoyed the dancing but I would have enjoyed it more if I could see the dancing uninterrupted by the obligatory JLo reactions.
I think that part is in her contract. Minimum of 3 JLo clips per minute of air time.
The reaction shots of the judges in general were REALLY annoying.
So glad that the world of dance is center stage in this offering. Just love it l. I know it will be the Voice of the Dance. Welcome to national TV World of Dance. Les Twins are scrawny awesome. This is a great platform for these brothers. They are the Nicholas Brothers with a Cronk taste wow. I am 66 years old and live it!
Overall I liked the show. I don’t understand the draw to the twins though. They were ok, but did not blow me away at all. The married couple was 100x better than the twins and got a much lower score. JMO.
Have to admit, I completely agree with you. Don’t understand the allure of the twins. Hope to see more of a variety to their act. The other dancing was phenomenal – especially impressed by the younger dancers showing a maturity beyond their years.
Agree these shows are over produced. So tired of all the screaming. I believe they are on a tape loop. If you look at the audience they are mostly just applauding, not screaming. Not impressed with the standard of dancing. Can’t wait for SYTYCD!
We enjoyed several acts especially the real dance of the brother-sister team. Ballroom is real dance as was the clogger group which the so called judges voted off. We also loved the young girl who mixed ballet with interpretive. Derek Hough is the only true dance expert having mastered all styles of dance styles. His opinion really counts. Lopez is a joke as she was on American Idol. She can’t sing and her dancing bona fides amounts to sexy gyrations. That is not dance. She doesn’t know a Quick Step from a Polka. The other guy is equally silly and unqualified to judge real dance. We hope they feature Salsa, ballet and other Latin dance styles.