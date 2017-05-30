America's Got Talent Premiere: Who Got Season 12's First Golden Buzzer? (Plus: Grade Tyra Banks' Debut as Host)

America’s Got Talent fans who missed the news of Nick Cannon’s departure were in for quite a surprise when the show returned for its 12th season on Tuesday.
For along with the familiar panel of judges — Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel all returned — came a new host, supermodel/actress/all-around boss Tyra Banks. And much to the surprise of absolutely no one, the woman famous for hosting huge shows like America’s Next Top Model and her own self-titled daytime talker seemed to fit in just fine.
In fact, Banks was welcomed with a lavish backstage celebration, complete with cake and balloons — a far classier affair than when Cowell joined the AGT family back in Season 11. (If memory serves, his fellow judges toasted his arrival with orange juice in Styrofoam cups.) You can watch Banks make her grand entrance below:
With Banks officially in the fold, it was time for auditions, which were — as usual — a mixed bag of insanity. The premiere served up everything from a musical Donald Trump impersonator…
…to a mind-blowing magician…
…to a depressing clown-faced crooner named Puddles:
(To be fair, Puddles already has a pretty substantial online fanbase — including yours truly — so I’m not sure if AGT can really claim that it “discovered” him, but I’m happy to see him getting national attention all the same.)
And then came precocious ventriloquist Darci Lynne, who scored the first Golden Buzzer of the season, via Mel B.:
Your thoughts on the new season of AGT thus far? Grade Banks’ first night as host below, then drop a comment with your favorite audition of the night.
Preacher could be the next Eddie Murphy, Puddles makes me think of Prince Poppycock (though older and with pop instead of opera) and Darci made me exclaim, “Baby Terry Fator!” A great season opener. (I really <3 this crazy show.)
I’m looking forward to seeing Puddles tonight. His videos with Post Modern Jukebox are amazing.
…and I wasn’t disappointed. Puddles was fantastic!!!
Was suppose to be skipping this due to Tyra, but I couldn’t and I’m glad I didn’t. Very entertaining. Loved Puddles and Singing Trump. As for Tyra, she’s forgettable. Maybe she’ll find her footing, but she’s pretty boring right now.
Amazing, can’t wait to see more from this
Puddles was AMAZING!!!
Thought judges were all laughing too hard, praising too much and trying way too hard to be cutesy clever. The Acts were OK but not the best I’ve ever seen. Tyra Banks is no Nick Cannon, for sure!!
Second that!
I have never seen Puddles before this and to be honest clowns kinda creep me out but not Puddles now I can’t stop watching his you tube videos
Darci was super cute! Loved the magician and also the escape artist even though I could tell he switched with the guy behind the contraption but sill it was pretty cool
Oh and also Merrick so amazing!!
AGT very good as always, if Nick was still there it would be great! No offence to Tyra she did quite good but no one can compare to Nick!
AGT: Home Run with Tyra Banks as Host! Bravo!! Well done !!!
I had the chicken number 1 until this beautiful little girl darcie Lynn came out and got the golden buzzer.
Best one of the night, chicken 2nd.
That chicken was a clucking joke. What’s she going to do for an encore? Play “The Chicken Dance”?
That chicken actually has a YouTube channel. You can Google her! If you watch carefully, there are lights guiding the chicken to hit the right notes. Even after seeing that and know how it’s done, it’s still very impressive to see a chicken trained to do that!
I think Mel B should keep in mind that the show has minors that perform and stop wearing see through clothing. The chain dress & her under garments are not appropriate for our youth. It sends out a bad message so maybe she should keep that in mind for future shows. This is a show looking for talent not strippers. But tonights show was truly amazing
Really? there is nothing inappropriate about Mel B’s attire. We are here to appreciate talent. We’re living in 2017 not 1917. Stop focusing on body shaming.
Renee, It’s a family show and the women should be dressed more appropriately.. That is not body shaming at all.
Nothing against Tyra. She did an excellent job and I look forward to her hosting the show. But, where is Nick?
Nick is pretty much gone for good. NBC were threatening to fire him over comments he made during a stand up routine they deemed inappropriate. He got upset with them about the way they handled the situation, so he quit. NBC then realized the mistake they made and wanted him back. He said his integrity is worth more than that, and told them he wouldn’t return. Enter Tyra.
This is what he said on his Showtime special:
“…Cannon says he’s not allowed to use the n-word when he’s hosting America’s Got Talent on NBC, but he wanted his Showtime special to be so raw and real that NBC might as well stand for “N***** Better Come on, cause n*****rs be cussing. So n***** be careful.”
I liked Nick a lot, but I didn’t expect to enjoy Tyra as much as I did. She’s got a way with the contestants. And extra props for her quick thinking, giving Yoli a one-minute makeover so the singer had time to pull herself together and deliver a solid performance. She’s great, undeniably. And that “America’s Next Got Talent” gaffe was hysterical.
I agree completely. Tyra’s Yoli makeover won me over, and she added a really positive energy to the show.
Seriously? Quick thinking? That WHOLE thing was staged.
You forgot to mention the chicken playing the keyboard!!
Banks is OK, but I’d still rather have Nick Cannon. If you haven’t seen Puddles’ rendition of the Johnny Cash-The Who mashup, go to Youtube and watch. Hope he does it on AGT one week.
Done with AGT, after last year’s joke winner, and now Tyra Banks, pleeeze
Agree, last year’s winner was a terrible pick and Tyra is trying too hard. I’ll keep watching though. C’mon, a chicken playing the piano!!! And that magician!! Great show.
It’s a very entertaining show and some of the contestants are fabulous . It’s just not the same without Nick’s fun, kind and energetic personality. Hopefully next season they can get someone better to host the show.
Too bad you put the man thru whose act was a disgrace to our President and to our country. Thank you Mel B for standing up and honoring the highest office in the land and our president. We have been loyal viewers of AGT for the past 11 years, no more,we switched channels after the degrading act was put thru and will never watch again.
How can you parody something that is already a joke?
To add on to the previous comment. There was an Obama impersonator years back and I find it odd that you didn’t feel so offended and quit watching the show then. Impersonations of politicians have been a part of comedy for years. What’s definitely not funny is fomenting a fake patriotism while being hypocritical at the same time
I watched a CHICKEN play piano. I keep saying they can’t top the past season and then this happens. A chicken.