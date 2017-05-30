Scott Pelley Out at CBS Evening News, Interim Anchor Is Named

Scott Pelley is officially out at CBS Evening News — amid a promotion at 60 Minutes.

CBS on Wednesday confirmed that Pelley will depart its nightly newscast effective immediately, while becoming a full-time correspondent on 60 Minutes as it enters its landmark 50th season.

RELATEDMegyn Kelly Newsmagazine Gets June Premiere Date at NBC

In addition, the network has confirmed that CBS This Morning weekend anchor Anthony Mason will serve as interim anchor of CBS Evening News.

“Scott brought the best values of 60 Minutes to the CBS Evening News, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” David Rhodes, President of CBS News, said in a statement. “The milestone 50th season of 60 Minutes requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

Pelley — who told Variety in February that he intended to remain at the helm of Evening News for “as far as I can see into the future,” yet was conspicuously absent from CBS’ recent Upfront presentation — succeeded Katie Couric in 2011.