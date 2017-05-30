Flash's New Foe, Once's Baby Mama, Outlander's Bad Pirate and 21 More Homes for Stars of Cancelled Shows

TV’s re-employment line forms here.
With a bevy of talented actors now free agents in the wake of dozens of cancellations, we’ve dreamed up new roles for familiar faces from Bones, Sleepy Hollow, Grimm , 2 Broke Girls, Vampire Diaries and other defunct series.
Casting directors and producers, take note, because we’ve found the perfect thesps to vex The Flash and Supergirl, fill a void on Chicago P.D., spark true love with Once Upon a Time‘s grown-up Henry, and more. We’ve even got some ideas on how to help shake things up on This Is Us, Designated Survivor and The 100. All that and a new Michelle Tanner in the House?!
And while TVLine claims to have no special psychic powers, don’t be surprised if a few of our ideas become reality. After all, last year we did suggest that Chris Wood could fill a “super” role on The CW (on Legends of Tomorrow. So close!).
Flip through the attached photo gallery (click here for direct access) to review our picks, then hit the comments to share the beloved faces you want back on TV ASAP.
I can get behind Candice King on a new show as long as she can finish up Caroline’s story on the originals. 😉
Her story is already finished. It finished on The Vampire Diaries when she said she’d see Stefan again. Remember?
Yeah, that’s why they said “That’s the beginning of another story” in reference to Klaus’ letter and her opening up the school…
Wait, what do you want to suggest Tom Mison for? I don’t see a role, just a caption for Sleepy Hollow…
(Ironically he’s one of two or three at most of these actors I’d actually like to see on any of my shows! Tho even there I’d much rather see Nicole Beharie back on my tv (instead or as well) I understand she doesn’t quite fit the list, since it’s for those who recently lost their gig, yeh?)
That caption has been fixed; gremlins! http://tvline.com/gallery/actors-cancelled-tv-shows-new-roles-photos/#!17/sleepy-hollow-season-4-mison/
No to Adelaide Kane as Reign. She’s 5’4″ and Melissa is 5’8″ so Supergirl would tower over her.
she needs to go back for Teen Wolf final season,then can play a new resident on Greys.
Tom Mison as a pirate in Outlander? YES! I could see him fitting that role perfectly!!
Galavant on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend just makes sense. Make it happen CW!
Yes, yes, yes
The casting suggestions for Beth Behrs (Fuller House) and Kat Dennings (upcoming Roseanne revival) are brilliant.
Outlander,as the pirate Stephen Bonnet
As much as I like Beth Behrs, there would be a riot if anyone other than an Olsen twin played Michelle Tanner. It would be disrespectful.
Leighton Meester however would be PERFECT for the Good place. Good suggestion,
I disagree about re-casting Michelle as being disrespectful. It would be disrespectful if the Olsen twins were passed over and not given the chance to reprise the role, but neither twin is interested in playing Michelle. Therefore, I think it’d be fine to recast with Behrs.
What happened to David Guintoli and Mission Control?
He shot the pilot, but the show was not ordered to series.
I’d think making Martha Plimpton a regular on The Good Fight would be the way to go.
Yes!!!!
I don’t know if they’ll go with Sabrina on Riverdale but Dove would be awesome.
Also I don’t know if arrow will do it, because of manu’s availability.m but who would cast as terra?
I think if Riverdale introduced Sabrina she’d be more dark and gothic, an outcast at school who people label a freak are are too afraid to talk to.
I would love to see Emily on New Girl in any capacity but of course the place I really want her on is Seal Team. I know its too soon but it would be lovely to see both of them together as two different characters, although DB’S character seems awfully like Booth to me but we shall see. Actually I would love to see Emily anywhere. I miss Bones:(
Leighton Meester deserves a good show!
I would love to see Tamara Taylor on PD. She’d be great!
Kylie Bunbury needs to find her way back to a TV show soon. Loved her in Pitch and I’m so sad to see it not coming back. Kathryn Heigel on The 100…that one makes me laugh, but hey, maybe it’s a role that would finally stick for her.
Leighton Meester on The Good Place is SUCH a good idea!! Make that happen, NBC!
i was expected him to be the new flash villian clifford devoe but Nick from grimm would also be a good choice
David Giuntoli on Mission Control. Was that not picked up or something?
Keep Katherine heigl off tv
& movies.
YES TO
-Vanessa Hudgens in ONCE,
-Adelaide in whatever show, Supergirl, Flash, Legends of tomorrow,
AND YES YES YES TO TAMARA TAYLOR, SHE AND VOIGHT!! WOW, NEED TO HAPPEN NOW
Tamara Taylor on Chicago P.D.! I cannot unsee this. Somebody make it happen.
keep Kathryn Heigel away from The 100 or any of the tv shows I watch
No way, JTV & CEG are sinking ships…Joshua Sasse and Freddie Stroma deserve better. I want to see them on cable shows, Sasse maybe on American Gods and Stroma on Younger/Imposters/Good Behavior.
I totally agree about Emily Van Camp’s beau joining The Resident.
If Katherine H moves to CW that will be just horrible and sad…she needs an already established show like one of the Chicagos. I think she should drop network shows altogether and move to cable.
Put Augustus Prew in anything I watch! I am loving him in Prison Break and hope someone snatches him up!
I am down for every single one of these choices. TV Gods, makes it so!
I know she has the Will and Grace thing coming up. I have always dreamed of seeing Debra Messing as a modern (re-imagined if you will) Brenda Starr reporter/journalist (Crime drama, not comedy) She would be perfect for the part in both looks (those sparkling eyes and red hair!) and talent.
I actually want Tom Mison to be the new Doctor Who but failing that I can see him as Bonnet.
I’ve read a lot worse ideas than some of these.
I think the best are for:
Beth Behrs
– right look and perfect age fit.
Kat Deming _
– but DJ had better have grown a pair over the years
Leighton Messter
– on screen likability alone would seem a good fit with Kristen Bell
Martha Plimpton
– A good idea, although I don’t immediately see where or how she would be squeezed into the role suggested. The JJ nanny spot is taken, so. . .. as an employer?
The DiMeo’s have a somewhat iffy record on outside friends.
Beth Behrs on Fuller House and Kat Dennings in the Roseanne reboot? That’s something. Still bummed about the cancellation of 2BG. Also I just don’t think Katherine Heigl is eyeing another TV gig if she’s still going to pursue her work in movies.