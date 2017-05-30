Flash's New Foe, Once's Baby Mama, Outlander's Bad Pirate and 21 More Homes for Stars of Cancelled Shows

TV’s re-employment line forms here.

With a bevy of talented actors now free agents in the wake of dozens of cancellations, we’ve dreamed up new roles for familiar faces from Bones, Sleepy Hollow, Grimm , 2 Broke Girls, Vampire Diaries and other defunct series.

Casting directors and producers, take note, because we’ve found the perfect thesps to vex The Flash and Supergirl, fill a void on Chicago P.D., spark true love with Once Upon a Time‘s grown-up Henry, and more. We’ve even got some ideas on how to help shake things up on This Is Us, Designated Survivor and The 100. All that and a new Michelle Tanner in the House?!

And while TVLine claims to have no special psychic powers, don’t be surprised if a few of our ideas become reality. After all, last year we did suggest that Chris Wood could fill a “super” role on The CW (on Legends of Tomorrow. So close!).

Flip through the attached photo gallery (click here for direct access) to review our picks, then hit the comments to share the beloved faces you want back on TV ASAP.