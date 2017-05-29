VH1's Daytime Divas: Watch the First 8 Minutes of the Series Premiere Now

Don’t let their smiles fool you — the Daytime Divas are out for blood. (And I wish I was speaking metaphorically.)
VH1’s new scripted drama stars Vanessa Williams as veteran media personality Maxine Robinson, whose daytime talk show The Lunch Hour — in which she and four unlike-minded co-hosts discuss life, love and current events — is hitting its tenth year, with backstage tensions at an all-time high. (Sound familiar?)
Ahead of the Divas’ June 5 debut (10/9c), TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere’s first eight minutes, which find Maxine and her co-hosts — comedian Mo Evans (Everybody Hates Chris‘ Tichina Arnold), child star Kibby Ainsley (Pretty Little Liars‘ Chloe Bridges), Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nina Sandoval (Happyland‘s Camille Guaty) and conservative icon Heather Flynn Kellog (Wilfred‘s Fiona Gubelmann) — stripping down to their swimwear for a “very special” segment.
And as the clothes come off, the claws come out.
Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be watching on June 5?
