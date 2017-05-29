VH1's Daytime Divas: Watch the First 8 Minutes of the Series Premiere Now

Exclusive
Don’t let their smiles fool you — the Daytime Divas are out for blood. (And I wish I was speaking metaphorically.)

VH1’s new scripted drama stars Vanessa Williams as veteran media personality Maxine Robinson, whose daytime talk show The Lunch Hour — in which she and four unlike-minded co-hosts discuss life, love and current events — is hitting its tenth year, with backstage tensions at an all-time high. (Sound familiar?)

Ahead of the Divas’ June 5 debut (10/9c), TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere’s first eight minutes, which find Maxine and her co-hosts — comedian Mo Evans (Everybody Hates Chris‘ Tichina Arnold), child star Kibby Ainsley (Pretty Little Liars‘ Chloe Bridges), Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nina Sandoval (Happyland‘s Camille Guaty) and conservative icon Heather Flynn Kellog (Wilfred‘s Fiona Gubelmann) — stripping down to their swimwear for a “very special” segment.

And as the clothes come off, the claws come out.

Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be watching on June 5?

14 Comments
  1. Tori Coop says:
    May 29, 2017 at 8:12 AM

    Ok, I may have to watch this.

    Reply
  2. TV Fanatic says:
    May 29, 2017 at 8:20 AM

    I’m hooked already! Think I just found my new summer obsession, haha

    Reply
  3. Gailen Lee David says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:54 AM

    Oh I will be watching for sure!!!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Uno says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    Yeah… Kinda already hooked… Looking FWD to it

    Reply
  5. Keni k stone says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:22 AM

    I’ll give this new show a try. But what is it supposed to be a soap opera or a comedy?

    Reply
  6. Aisha says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    I’m in love, so thankful my summer schedule is starting to grow, side note: who okayed Vanessa’s wig? *eye emoji*

    Reply
  7. Ed says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    Oh this is so my new series. Looks fantastic! Glad to be watching Vanessa Williams again.

    Reply
  8. Annoyed says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:42 AM

    Video doesn’t work. Closes out every time after making you an ad. Frustrating.

    Reply
  9. Shar says:
    May 29, 2017 at 1:07 PM

    NO, I don’t think so.

    Reply
  10. Jared says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:57 PM

    This is looks so bad that I actually think I’ll become obsessed with it after an episode or two..lol

    Reply
  11. James says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:54 PM

    I need all fof this now! 🙏🏾 Jesus be a Netflix surprise drop at midnight of all episodes of 👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾

    Reply
  12. Jamie says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:24 AM

    Yesss looks like the perfect amount of camp that I was missing in my life.

    Reply
