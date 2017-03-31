RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: Will Kimora Blac Be the First Queen to Go?

We’re only two episodes into the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the claws are already coming out.

Following last week’s premiere — the most-watched episode in Drag Race herstory — TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s second outing (VH1, 8/7c), which finds one queen working her competitors’ last nerves.

Sure, the scene begins innocently enough, with some friendly banter between Kimora Blac and Eureka. But things get tense in the workroom when Kimora overestimates that friendship by asking Eureka to finish her dress for her.

“Kimora is gorgeous,” onlooker Peppermint notes. “But that attitude? Not cute, girl.” (For the record, “not cute” is one thing. What I’m wondering is: Will her ‘tude cost her the crown?)

Not seen in this clip, unfortunately, is the mysterious 14th queen who was introduced at the end of last week’s season premiere. (Seriously, who is she?!)

Hit PLAY on the clip below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Should Kimora be the first queen booted from the competition? And who’s the mysterious 14th contestant?