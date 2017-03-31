No need to tell James Corden what you really really want: the Late Late Show host already went ahead and enlisted Victoria Beckham for Carpool Karaoke on Thursday — sort of.

The former Spice Girl appeared alongside the CBS funnyman in a mock trailer for Mannequin, a “reboot” of the 1987 film starring Andrew McCarthy and Kim Cattrall. In the clip, Beckham takes a drive with Corden, paving the way for a brief duet on the 1997 Spice Girls hit “Spice Up Your Life.”

It is currently unclear if this brief Carpool was a preview for something more to come. Beckham first teased that she was shooting the segment on Tuesday (as seen in her Instagram story embedded below), but CBS has yet to confirm whether or not viewers can expect to see a full-on Karaoke sesh.

Would you be up for an extended Carpool Karaoke segment featuring the Artist Formerly Known as Posh Spice? Or would it simply be a letdown if it failed to include all of the Spice Girls? Watch the Mannequin trailer above.