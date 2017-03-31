The Simpsons is assembling some of the greatest minds in pop culture — while taking a few subtle jabs at President Donald Trump in the process.

RELATEDSYTYCD, Love Connection Reboot Get Summer Premiere Dates at Fox

Sunday’s episode (Fox, 8/7c) features the founding of Burns University, a for-profit venture dreamed up by — you guessed it — C. Montgomery Burns. Homer’s boss gets the idea after visiting Yale and discovering how “politically correct it is,” executive producer Al Jean recently told TVLine. “So he starts his own college … which is similar to another billionaire’s university you might have heard of lately.”

RELATEDEmpire: Is [Spoiler] Off the Show?

As TVLine reported back in Aug. 2016, the Trump-skewering episode features the voices of financial guru Suze Orman, renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeopardy whiz Ken Jennings and famed screenwriter Robert McKee as teachers at Burns University, all of whom make an appearance in our exclusive clip above. (And as you’ll see, they’ve got their work cut out for them.)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.