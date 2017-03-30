The Originals Spoilers
Courtesy of The CW

The Originals Season 4: Are Hayley and Elijah Putting Their Romance on Hold?

By /

In a perfect world, The Originals‘ Hayley would have ample time to divide between protecting her daughter and finding love for herself. But, really, when has this ever been a perfect world?

VIDEOSThe Originals Season 4 Extended Trailer (Finally) Reunites Klaus and Hope

The Originals Season 4 Photos
Launch Gallery

Phoebe Tonkin acknowledges that Hayley “spent five years thinking about the moment where she’d get to see Elijah again,” but notes that recent events — including the arrival of an ominous new threat — are forcing her to switch gears. She tells TVLine, “As much as Hayley is happy to have [Elijah] back, her priority is still Hope’s safety. She can’t focus on a romantic relationship that might become too time-consuming. … As her daughter gets older and becomes a little human being, Hayley becomes even more protective. So that’s her focus, to protect her kid.”

PHOTOSThe Originals: Cami’s Memory Offers Klaus ‘Solace and Relief’

This echoes what executive producer Michael Narducci recently told TVLine: “It’s the height of selfishness and irresponsibility to not put [Hope’s] needs and concerns first. I’m not saying Hope is an obstacle to anyone’s happiness — far from it, since she’s the source of their inspiration and possibly their redemption — but she’s going to be the center of a lot of what’s going on moving forward.”

In fact, Tonkin says that Hope — in addition to the season’s new Big Bad, which will begin to reveal itself over the next couple of episodes — is pretty much everyone’s top priority moving forward.

RELATEDThe Originals Premiere: EP Explains Creepy Cliffhanger, Confirms a Death

“Not only does she have a mother and father who are willing to do anything to keep her safe, but this little girl also has all these very protective aunts and uncles,” she explains. “It’s a nice thing to see all these grown adults who are just completely devoted to this young girl.”

We’ll have more Originals scoop in advance of Friday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c). For now, drop a comment with your thoughts Hayley and Elijah’s future below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 