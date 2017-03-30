Exclusive

Prison Break Revival Sneak Peek: Who Dares Call Lincoln a 'Snowflake'...?!

By /

Lincoln Burrows is on a mission, to find and retrieve his long-“dead” brother Michael, in this exclusive sneak peek from Fox’s Prison Break revival. But who will join him on this dangerous lark?

Prison Break's Wentworth Miller, Then and Now, Talks Up Michael's Great Escapes

Picking up seven years after the original series ended, the new, nine-episode Prison Break season (premiering Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c) quickly suggests that Michael (played by Wentworth Miller) is in fact alive, having somehow survived the events of the Season 4 finale (as well as, you know, his brain tumor).

His curiosity sufficiently piqued, Lincoln (Legends of Tomorrow‘s Dominic Purcell) is making tracks for Yemen, where Michael is seemingly imprisoned, as fellow Fox River alum Sucre (Amaury Nolasco) lobbies to tag along.

The Prison Break Revival's Unlikely Catalyst: The Flash!

How passionately does Sucre argue his case? And what ominous news does C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar) arrive on the scene to share? Press PLAY to get a first look at the latest break.

1 Comment
  1. TVIsMyPacifier.com (@tvismypacifier) says:
    March 30, 2017 at 11:41 AM

    I ADORE Sucre. I’m so looking forward to this!!

    Also, the closed-captioning is wrong. Sucre isn’t an ex-cop. He’s an ex-con. LOL

