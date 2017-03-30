Prison Break Revival Sneak Peek: Who Dares Call Lincoln a 'Snowflake'...?!

Lincoln Burrows is on a mission, to find and retrieve his long-“dead” brother Michael, in this exclusive sneak peek from Fox’s Prison Break revival. But who will join him on this dangerous lark?

Picking up seven years after the original series ended, the new, nine-episode Prison Break season (premiering Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c) quickly suggests that Michael (played by Wentworth Miller) is in fact alive, having somehow survived the events of the Season 4 finale (as well as, you know, his brain tumor).

His curiosity sufficiently piqued, Lincoln (Legends of Tomorrow‘s Dominic Purcell) is making tracks for Yemen, where Michael is seemingly imprisoned, as fellow Fox River alum Sucre (Amaury Nolasco) lobbies to tag along.

How passionately does Sucre argue his case? And what ominous news does C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar) arrive on the scene to share? Press PLAY to get a first look at the latest break.

