Hannibal's Caroline Dhavernas Delivers Fatal Mercy in Mary Kills People Trailer

By /

At first glance, the exclusive trailer for Mary Kills People — as well as the title of Caroline Dhavernas’ new Lifetime drama itself — may make you think that the Hannibal alum is back on familiar, murderous ground.

After all, as the video above warns viewers, “Everywhere that Mary goes, there will be no tomorrow.”

But appearances are a bit deceiving: The upcoming series — which premieres Sunday, April 23, at 10/9c — is actually about a medical doctor (Dhavernas) who moonlights as someone providing suicide assistance to the terminally ill. The first season, which already aired in Canada, also stars Jay Ryan (Beauty and the Beast), Richard Short (666 Park Avenue), Greg Bryk (Bitten) and Lyriq Bent and Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue).

Mary Kills People is written and executive-produced by Rookie Blue‘s Tassie Cameron, who also serves as showrunner, and Amy Cameron (The Book of Negroes), Jocelyn Hamilton (You, Me, Her) and Tecca Crosby (Degrassi: The Next Generation).

Press PLAY on the video above to get a taste of what Mary’s up to, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch the Wonderfalls actress in her lethal new role?

