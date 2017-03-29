Scandal's Darby Stanchfield Reacts to That Abby Shocker, Provides an Update on Huck's 'Grave' Condition

Darby Stanchfield says her Twitter feed has “never blown up more” than it did after Scandal‘s latest Abby-centric reveal. Even worse, the actress tells TVLine, “I don’t think the Twitter storm’s over.”

“I was truly more surprised than I’ve ever been,” Stanchfield says about learning that Abby is the OPA mole. “I thought it would have been anybody else at the table, including a guest star. I would have even guessed David before Abby! That was definitely the biggest shocker [of the series so far]. … And my big takeaway from it was: Don’t mess with Huck.”

Speaking of Huck — who’s still bleeding out on the floor of that motel room — don’t expect any updates on his condition during Thursday’s episode (ABC, 9/8c).

“We don’t find out this episode, but we do come back to his situation in the next one,” she says. “He’s definitely in trouble. … It’s grave, dangerous and sad.”

What we will see in this week’s episode, Stanchfield says, is “Abby exploring her relationship with power, as well as what her weaknesses are.”

“It’s amazing that this far into a series, you’re still learning new things about these characters,” she says. “[This episode] was a blast to do. It was super challenging, and the hours were really long, but I had a lot of fun doing it. For me, it’s about her coming to terms with power.”

