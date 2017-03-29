Scandal's Darby Stanchfield Reacts to That Abby Shocker, Provides an Update on Huck's 'Grave' Condition

Darby Stanchfield says her Twitter feed has “never blown up more” than it did after Scandal‘s latest Abby-centric reveal. Even worse, the actress tells TVLine, “I don’t think the Twitter storm’s over.”
“I was truly more surprised than I’ve ever been,” Stanchfield says about learning that Abby is the OPA mole. “I thought it would have been anybody else at the table, including a guest star. I would have even guessed David before Abby! That was definitely the biggest shocker [of the series so far]. … And my big takeaway from it was: Don’t mess with Huck.”
Speaking of Huck — who’s still bleeding out on the floor of that motel room — don’t expect any updates on his condition during Thursday’s episode (ABC, 9/8c).
“We don’t find out this episode, but we do come back to his situation in the next one,” she says. “He’s definitely in trouble. … It’s grave, dangerous and sad.”
What we will see in this week’s episode, Stanchfield says, is “Abby exploring her relationship with power, as well as what her weaknesses are.”
“It’s amazing that this far into a series, you’re still learning new things about these characters,” she says. “[This episode] was a blast to do. It was super challenging, and the hours were really long, but I had a lot of fun doing it. For me, it’s about her coming to terms with power.”
What was your reaction to Abby being the mole, and what do you think the real story is? Plus, how worried are you about Huck’s status? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
Sorry, Scandal. You have jumped the shark big time. No way Abby does this to Huck and Olivia. You can’t write in these twists without them making sense or being even remotely believable.
Don’t worry, like all the other episodes that teased that a character went bad, it will end up that Abby hasn’t gone completely to the darkside, which I wouldn’t mind if it at least makes sense and her going to the darskide actually sticks, but it won’t, so why bother teasing it? And no, i’m not worried about Huck. But I actually wish they would kill him off because it would be a ballsy and unpredictable thing to do.
The twists have just gotten to absurd and ridiculous imo. I miss when the show focused at least a little more about them being fixers/”gladiators” and the political scandals rather than only weird clandestine organizations plotting against Olivia and all this ridiculous double crossing that makes zero sense.
I keep watching out of what almost had felt like obligation since I have been through it so long and want to know what happens, but honestly after last weeks completely bonkers mess, I don’t really know if I care anymore, as the only redeemable characters worth watching anymore are probably Mellie and David Rosen.
Please let Huck be OK on Scandal…And for him to be hurt by someone who betrayed him after facing all those dangerous people… how could he be caught this way you buy a woman he loved
I’d just like to say I love Charlie. He is one of my faves.