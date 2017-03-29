Santa Clarita Diet Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix — Watch Tasty Teaser

Netflix is treating itself to a second helping of Santa Clarita Diet, it was announced on Wednesday.

The news comes less than two months after the dark comedy made its debut on the streaming service.

Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as married real estate agents whose mild-mannered life unexpectedly changes when the wife goes through a dramatic (read: zombie!) transformation that sends her down a road of death and destruction, while leaving her looking and feeling better than ever.

Barrymore and Olyphant also serve as executive producers on the series, alongside creator Victor Fresco.

