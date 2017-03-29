Santa Clarita Diet Renewed
Santa Clarita Diet Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix — Watch Tasty Teaser

Netflix is treating itself to a second helping of Santa Clarita Diet, it was announced on Wednesday.

The news comes less than two months after the dark comedy made its debut on the streaming service.

Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as married real estate agents whose mild-mannered life unexpectedly changes when the wife goes through a dramatic (read: zombie!) transformation that sends her down a road of death and destruction, while leaving her looking and feeling better than ever.

Barrymore and Olyphant also serve as executive producers on the series, alongside creator Victor Fresco.

Watch the announcement teaser below:

6 Comments
  1. Simon says:
    March 29, 2017 at 7:28 AM

    Very happy about this. Such a funny show

    Reply
  2. Matt C. says:
    March 29, 2017 at 7:31 AM

    Yay! Love this show! I hope season 2 has more episodes, or at least extended episodes. I flew through the first season so fast!

    Reply
  3. flowerduh says:
    March 29, 2017 at 7:35 AM

    This show is soooo funny!

    Reply
  4. Jared says:
    March 29, 2017 at 7:50 AM

    Loved this show!

    Reply
  5. Brian says:
    March 29, 2017 at 8:02 AM

    When the video description said “season 2 date announcement” I was thinking they actually had a set date. That this would be like Fuller house and we’d be getting 2 seasons this year. Instead it just says 2018.

    Reply
  6. rachelle says:
    March 29, 2017 at 9:38 AM

    This show is hilarious! I’m so happy about this news.

    Reply
