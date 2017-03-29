Major Crimes Sneak Peek: Provenza Is Hit Hard by a Senseless Death

Will an utterly senseless death nudge Major Crimes‘ Lt. Provenza one step closer to retirement?

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

In the above sneak peek from tonight’s episode (airing at 9/8c on TNT), Provenza (played by G.W. Bailey) breaks away from a dinner with Patrice, Sharon and Andy to lament to Rusty about the case they’re working, and the unfortunate youth who lost his life. This tragic turn comes just as Provenza is growing ever frustrated by the lobbying for Taylor’s old job, which already has him wondering if he’s getting too old for this… stuff.

Press PLAY above to get a first look at the Provenza-centric hour and the fine work from Bailey, who already this season earned a TVLine Performer of the Week honorable mention.

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “Intersection,” Acting Assistant Chief Fritz has tasked Major Crimes to solve the aforementioned hit-and-run, as the L.A. streets’ war between bikes and cars escalates.