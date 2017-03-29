Original Aunt Viv Slams Fresh Prince Reunion Photo: 'I Have No Interest in Seeing Any of These People'

Fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lost their minds when star Alfonso Ribeiro posted a photo of the cast reuniting earlier this week — but it seems not everyone shared in that excitement.

Janet Hubert — who played Vivian Banks for the sitcom’s first three seasons, before being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid — took to her Facebook page on Tuesday to share an alternative viewpoint. Here are her thoughts:

I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level. I am not offended in the least, by this photo… it was an event for Karen’s charity.

(For context, the “Karen” she’s referring to is Karyn Parsons, the actress who played her on-screen daughter Hilary Banks.)

To be fair, this is hardly the first time Hubert has spoken out against her former castmates. Not only did she write an entire book about her horrible experience on the show — in which she paints series star Will Smith in a less-than-favorable light — but she also recently slammed Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over her 2016 Oscars boycott.

