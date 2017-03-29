Original Aunt Viv Slams Fresh Prince Reunion Photo: 'I Have No Interest in Seeing Any of These People'

Fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lost their minds when star Alfonso Ribeiro posted a photo of the cast reuniting earlier this week — but it seems not everyone shared in that excitement.
Janet Hubert — who played Vivian Banks for the sitcom’s first three seasons, before being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid — took to her Facebook page on Tuesday to share an alternative viewpoint. Here are her thoughts:
I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level. I am not offended in the least, by this photo… it was an event for Karen’s charity.
–
(For context, the “Karen” she’s referring to is Karyn Parsons, the actress who played her on-screen daughter Hilary Banks.)
To be fair, this is hardly the first time Hubert has spoken out against her former castmates. Not only did she write an entire book about her horrible experience on the show — in which she paints series star Will Smith in a less-than-favorable light — but she also recently slammed Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over her 2016 Oscars boycott.
She’s right. She tried to bring integrity to the show. They did what valerie, good times, and family matters did. Go for cheap laughs.
Really? It was a sitcom back in the 90s. A lot of them went for cheap laughs. Regardless, it was a fun show, and all she’s showing, especially with the language she chose to use, is how bitter she is. The way to show integrity is to either not comment at all or say something like “Although it wasn’t really a reunion, I wish Karen’s charity well.” That would have shown class and integrity. Instead, she came off as hateful, spiteful, and bitter. (Btw, I’m not saying I don’t agree with some of her views, such as JPS’s Oscars boycott, for example. But there is clearly a way to handle things such as this, and how she did it is NOT it.)
PREACH!
I do feel bad that Janet’s situation was so stuck-out-of-time. Can you imagine if somebody was fired from a show in 2017 because they got pregnant? The media would go bananas. It’s a little rough for her to be holding onto grudges decades later, but there’s no denying that she had a raw deal.
I think this is a low point for her. If she still has animosity towards her old cast mates; then facebook isn’t the forum to do that. In the words of Michelle Obama, “When they go low. We go high” I don’t think she should have written a book about her time on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Nobody else from the cast is talking about it why should she. The best revenge (if that’s what she’s looking for) is to live a great life and move on.
Will always have a soft spot for her because she was by far the best Aunt Viv, but she needs to let go of all this bitterness, even though some of the things she says is funny.