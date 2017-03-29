Chris Brown on black-ish: A Great Comedy Makes a Serious Error

You might not have realized that Chris Brown‘s guest appearance on black-ish happened Wednesday night. That’s likely because, after an initial publicity push, the show made hardly a peep about his participation in this week’s episode.
If the pullback happened because ABC is ashamed of being associated with Brown, good: It should be.
Brown is a convicted abuser of women. He is a documented user of homophobic slurs. And for the life of me I can’t understand why such a smart, funny show with such a stellar history of handling racial and social issues decided that bringing him in for an episode would be a good idea.
The R&B/hip-hop star played a rapper named Rich Youngsta, with whom Dre collaborated on a ad campaign for sparkling wine. Though Dre’s co-workers and kids loved the first version of the commercial — which played heavily on black stereotypes — Bow and Ruby decried the spot for trafficking in such harmful tropes. Later, after Dre watched Jack behave badly while emulating Rich Youngsta’s antics, he had second thoughts and reshot the ad to drop the stereotypes.
There was no obvious reason to cast Brown in the role; neither the part nor the singer’s acting ability were remarkable. So it would seem that black-ish is yet another pop culture entity — much like the awards shows that continue to invite him to perform and the talk shows that still give him a publicity platform — rewarding Brown’s unrepentant terribleness.
The same argument can be made about Charlie Sheen, a domestic abuser and purveyor of homophobic slurs whose history of violence didn’t stop FX from giving him his own series, Anger Management, in 2012. The message sent was the same conveyed by this week’s black-ish: Treating women like literal punching bags has no repercussions on one’s viability in the entertainment business.
On the off chance that Brown wants to take some steps toward changing his image for the better, he can donate his black-ish pay to a women’s shelter or LGBTQ organization. And if he doesn’t, ABC should.
When Dre realized how harmful his ad was, he changed it, saying, “We decided to go in a different direction.” When it came to Brown’s involvement, too bad black-ish didn’t do the same.
Are u being serious? Let the man live. Blackish is still a good show whether Chris Breezy on there ir not.
Let the man live?? The man who nearly beat a woman to an inch of her life?? You have some serious issues.
“Let the man live”? He’s unapologetically terrible and hasn’t made much effort to be a better person. Why just let that all slide and keep employing him?
The world is full of terrible people…someone’s gotta employ them! Move on
You must be a Trump supporter.
You must also be a big R Kelly supporter…. you’re gross.
Defending a man who beat his former girlfriend and harassed another ex. Wow
I really liked Blackish, it had some brilliant episodes. After this, I will never watch the show again. Ever. I am disgusted that anyone connected with the show thought nothing of bringing this serial batterer on the show. This comedy show. Sick.
You might get blowback from obsessive CB fans, but I agree. I wouldn’t be surprised if a generic, struggling sitcom stunt-casted him, but blackish is so smart and progressive I’m really disappointed they glorified this scumbag just for the PR.
Couldn’t agree with this article more. Blackish is my favorite broadcast comedy and his casting (and storyline) were a total miss! This show should know better.
I agree. It’s hard for me to comprehend who thought this was a good idea. I feel the same way about Terrence Howard on Empire with 6 domestic abuse allegations.
Right. Where is the think piece on Mr Howard?
Thank you!!! I’m no Chris Brown fan but I have yet to see an article on Howard and this is Empire’s 3 season
I’m not a fan of him but please… even Rihanna forgave him and worked with him again on her own album. People have to be able to move on.
More like that was trauma. She probably thought he was better and justified what happened but ultimately saw him for the scum he was.
Sadly I fell in that trap before facing reality and it’s definitely awful.
Domestic violence is a serious issue and just because it appears she forgave him doesn’t mean he deserves forgiveness
Lol …this is a rubbish article! Your country elects the orange bubble-head as POTUS…but have a problem with CB on a single episode of a show.
Honestly, get over yourself Kim!
If you are actually okay with this woman beater then you have no place criticizing America for electing their abuser now are you? You are as guilty as Trump and his scumbag supporters.
Well lest we forget Anthony Anderson has some abuse allegations in his past too. And has come to Chris Brown’s defense in the past.
And Terrence Howard.
The problem is simple: like Robert Downey Jr, Charlie Sheen, and countless other various abusers, drug addicts, etc., Chris Brown is one thing that can’t be denied as much as some would like to: he’s talented. And in Hollywood, that stands for dollars. Hollywood is morally corrupt, period. This is not new, and if it’s new to you, go do some history. Women are treated shamefully and that hasn’t stopped. Ask any actress about pay equality and watch her laugh in your face, literally. Ask any actor/actress of color of their never-ending fight in Hollywood and again, watch them shake their head and just tell you, “that’s the way it is”. Chris Brown needs help, not acting jobs. But as long as he has a following (and check your social media – he has a massive one), he’ll get hired. Until people get fed up with Hollywood and the Music Industry and the Sports Industry looking the other way for anyone who can bring in that almighty dollar en masse, you’ll see it again and again and again. Or not. They’ll tell you change the channel. Cut the cord. Only when you hit them where they live, is when you will bring about change. I love the show Black-ish. But I didn’t watch this episode nor do I intend to ever watch it. My personal boycott….
He really isn’t that talented, and hasn’t produced a hit song in 7 or so years now so I think its safe to say he is a has been.
I guess its ok if the homophobic woman beater is a famous black guy. Wtf. Who next eddie murphy?
One episode I’ll happily be skipping.
Well the show is co-lead by Anthony Anderson, a man with his own questionable history that includes sexual assault so I doubt ABC truly cares about being associated with Brown.
Exactly. I bet Anderson got him the gig.
Why do people keep hating on this young man, if Reihanna has forgiven him, why can’t y’all.
Because he has been given every chance for rehabilitation and just keeps getting worse? Are we forgetting how he there a chair through the Today show window when he had a hissy fit?
Are we going to forget Charlie Sheen, Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard or any other known abuser. I’m guessing not because most people are still shelling out their cash to see Iron Man
Sarah – shame on you.
Because we’re not obligated to look past his behavior. Rihanna forgiving him is her business. But personally, I try to avoid people who have proven time and time again that they are a horrible person.
I wonder what Tracee Ross thought of this episode?
Considering the U.S. elected a sexual abuser of women as President I’m not sure Chris Brown makes much of an impact here.
Agree. But I hold this show and ABC to a higher standard.