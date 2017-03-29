Ratings: Bones Hits 16-Month High With Series Finale, Flash Eyes Lows

Bones wrapped its 12-season run on Tuesday night with 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, marking its biggest audience since late last season and its best demo number since November 2015.

Opening Fox’s night, New Girl (2.2 mil/0.9) and The Mick (2.4 mil/0.9) each ticked up a tenth.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (2.36 mil/0.8) slipped 13 and 20 percent from its musical outing to hit series lows. Legends (1.64 mil/0.6) held steady.

CBS | NCIS (14 mil/1.6) ticked up in the demo, Bull (10.8 mil/1.3) was steady and New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.1) matched its last regularly scheduled episode.

NBC | The Voice (10 mil/2.1) slipped two tenths week-to-week, as did the double-episode average for Trial & Error (4 mil/0.9). Chicago Fire (6.6 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth.

