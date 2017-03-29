Courtesy of Fox

Ratings: Bones Hits 16-Month High With Series Finale, Flash Eyes Lows

By /

Bones wrapped its 12-season run on Tuesday night with 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, marking its biggest audience since late last season and its best demo number since November 2015.

Opening Fox’s night, New Girl (2.2 mil/0.9) and The Mick (2.4 mil/0.9) each ticked up a tenth.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (2.36 mil/0.8) slipped 13 and 20 percent from its musical outing to hit series lows. Legends (1.64 mil/0.6) held steady.

CBS | NCIS (14 mil/1.6) ticked up in the demo, Bull (10.8 mil/1.3) was steady and New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.1) matched its last regularly scheduled episode.

NBC | The Voice (10 mil/2.1) slipped two tenths week-to-week, as did the double-episode average for Trial & Error (4 mil/0.9). Chicago Fire (6.6 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth.

8 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 29, 2017 at 8:30 AM

    I’m loving The Flash and Legends. Arrow and Supergirl are the one’s I’m struggling with.

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      March 29, 2017 at 8:56 AM

      Im loving legends and arrow this season. I don’t know how any sane person could watch supergirl and flash has been really bad this season. I hope it improves next season.

      Reply
      • Wrstlgirl says:
        March 29, 2017 at 9:05 AM

        I’m not having a problem with The Flash at all. It’s one of the few shows I watch where I like the entire cast, usually there’s at least one character I don’t like, lol. But Arrow is losing my interest mostly because the team isn’t together and the newbies just aren’t that interesting. Haven’t watched Supergirl in about three maybe four weeks.

        Reply
  2. Mo says:
    March 29, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    Series low for Flash while LoT is steady means viewers are wising up to both shows. Flash deserves that low with this ep & this season, they better hope it adjusts up.

    Reply
  3. Eric7740 says:
    March 29, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    Glad to know I’m not the only one not enjoying The Flash this season. I have the past 8 episodes on my DVR and am in no hurry to watch them. Looks like I might have to put Flash on my “shows I use to watch list”!!!

    Reply
  4. A says:
    March 29, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    Trial & Error is so good & funny, hope it gets renewed.

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      March 29, 2017 at 9:12 AM

      I doubt it will be renewed. Low ratings. It’s a mid-season premiere and burning off two episodes a week. I just hope NBC doesn’t pull it from its schedule before they conclude the trial.

      Reply
