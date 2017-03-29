Billy Eichner‘s newest streetside sidekick is a lot like Elena, only a little more impatient — and a lot hairier.

VIDEOSSesame Street Sneak Peeks: Meet Julia, a Muppet Character With Autism

The host of Billy on the Street — who was recently cast as a mysterious, tank top-wearing character on American Horror Story‘s seventh season — takes a detour to one of New York’s more secluded neighborhoods in a video posted by Sesame Street on Wednesday. And who better to show him around than the ‘hood than one of its oldest residents: Cookie Monster!

Without giving too much away — really, you should just watch the video — Eichner winds up face-to-face with some of the series’ most iconic characters as he searches for kindness, compassion… and cookies.

RELATEDJohn Cho to Play Billy Eichner’s Boyfriend on Difficult People Season 3

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.