Trading Spaces Returning to TLC

TLC is plotting a revival — or should we call it a makeover? — of its classic home-design series Trading Spaces, which originally ran from 2000 to 2008.

RELATEDSYTYCD, Love Connection Reboot Get Summer Premiere Dates at Fox

The announcement was made Tuesday at TLC’s upfront presentation by network president Nancy Daniels, per Fox News. “This is a big one,” she began. “I am excited to announced that TLC’s most successful and most iconic series … is coming back.”

For those of you who have no idea what I’m talking about, Trading Spaces was a reality show in which two pairs of neighbors got to redesign a room in the other’s house over the course of two days, assisted by an interior design team and a $1,000 budget.

Hosted by Alex McLeod (Season 1) and Paige Davis (Seasons 2–8), the series is responsible for introducing a number of household names, including then-carpenter Ty Pennington, who went on to host ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

RELATEDQueer Eye Getting Netflix Reboot

Of course, Trading Spaces is just one of many classic reality shows returning to television in the near future. Netflix recently announced plans to revive Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, while Cash Cab is also expected back on Discovery sometime soon.

Are you pumped by the return of Trading Spaces? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.