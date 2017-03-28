Legends of Tomorrow's Doomworld Had Death, Easter Eggs and One 'Tiny' Twist

Legends of Tomorrow‘s “Doomworld” was a fun place to visit, but I’m not sure I would want to live there.
Sara, Mick, Ray et al, however, may have little say in the matter.
Living as Eobard Thawne’s “pets” in this new reality, rewritten by the Spear of Destiny, Sara and Amaya are assassins for the Legion of Doom, Ray is a janitor, Jefferson is bullying lab rat Stein into doing Thawne’s bidding and Nate is a horribly coiffed conspiracy theorist wise to this “wrong” reality.
Mick meanwhile has partnered back up with Snart, though even that seems “wrong,” seeing as Captain Cold gives Heat Wave the cold shoulder when he asks for details on the bigger picture. Mick thus bails on Snart and their assignment to of Nate, then grabs is mulleted friend to reunite with Ray, who luckily has been dabbling with gizmos to create a “transreality multiplexer” — aka a gun that pulls a “control-Z” on new memories. Just as Nate and Ray return to their old selves, Sara and Amaya arrive to do them in, though the former gets “zapped” back to reality in the nick of Time. Sara goes “undercover” back at Mayor Darhk’s HQ, but is found out soon enough. Darhk, now wielding magic again, is about to kill the traitor when Sara zaps Amaya back to her senses, and the ladies escape.
Gathering in Nate’s mom’s basement (where they gnosh on apparently amazing sandwiches), and with Jefferson now back to his old self as well, the Legends plot to infiltrate the Hall of Doom (!!!!!!!) and destroy the reactor that Stein built for Thawne, for the purpose of incinerating the Spear. Alas, a wary Stein waylays their plan, allowing Thawne to arrive on the scene and dangle the Spear over the fiery pit. But then the other Legion of Doom members arrive to thwart his plan, and a game of “follow the Spear” ensues, as it falls from hand into hand into hand. Mick ultimately winds up with it, but when taunted by Snart, he lobs it to Amaya to activate. Before she can finish the Aramaic instructions, Snart ices her, and then shatters to pieces her frozen form. The Legends are agog, but left with no play — especially after Thawne proceeds to destroy the Spear.
Reconvening in momma Heywood’s basement, the Legends surmise the only way to right things is to time-travel to 1916 and stop the Legion from ever obtaining the Spear. Though to do that, they need to track down Rip — who unbeknownst to anyone has just brought the Waverider back online… in Thawne’s S.T.A.R. Labs office, where the vessel is a miniature on display!
Before we go, let’s take stock of some of the fun “Easter eggs” throughout the episode, including:
* As spoiled, (a brunette) Felicity Smoak, wearing a mask and costume, was as a vigilante “pest” who eventually got her neck snapped by Sara. (Why this wasn’t kept a total, fun surprise, we may never know.)
* In Doomworld, Malcolm’s wife and son are alive and well, daughter Thea “adores” him, and League of Assasins boss Nyssa al Ghul is living a closeted life in Ohio. (So much ouch!)
* Darhk has a collection of “trophies” of the heroes who have been felled — including Green Arrow, The Flash, Spartan, Wild Dog and Ragman.
* Again, I say: we got a Hall of Doom! Sitting in a “swamp”/pool of water!!
* Donald Trump is president in Doomworld. (Not sure that is a spoiler of any sort?)
What did you think of Season 2’s penultimate episode?
i hope we’ll see masked felicity again, she looked great!
Wow the women that were killed or “killed” on DC shows Jesus these shows are just run by the dudebros. It’s bad enough the shows except for Supergirl insist on only having two female regulars on this one they kill off one of the two. And on Flash Calitin can only be bad using her powers but not the guys can’t have that!!
New episode was so good. It was interesting to see the Legion of Doom’s alternate world. Good Easter eggs in the episode. Sad about the ending. Glad the Legends have a way to fix this. Can’t wait to see what happens in season finale next week!
This ep started out great and ended on such a horrible note that the whole episode was bad. I am absolutely beyond done with the way that all the CW super hero shows treat their female black characters. There is none on Supergirl, Iris’s death has been teased and showed every episode this season, every black girl has disappeared off the show or viciously been murdered on Arrow save for the villain who made two appearances, and now Amaya, the only other regular on any of these shows has been terribly killed off as well. This is getting harder and harder to ignore and attribute their mistreatment to the storyline of the season. There is some inherent internal racism going on behind the scenes and I am not about that life. That does not feel good as a viewer to see your representation on these shows constantly getting killed or written off the show for whatever reason. Somebody behind the scenes really needs to be mindful of the way they portray their characters of color on this network.
This was so messed up to hype Felicity’s appearance only to snap her neck 2 minutes later. The brutality against women on these shows is disgusting. The only plus side was Felicity looked amazing in her mask and was the last hero standing in her city.
This episode was terrible; Snart didn’t resemble ANY version of himself. This isn’t Legends Snart but it’s also wildly different than the Snart we were introduced to in season 1 of the Flash. They made him a one dimensional villain who is kind of stupid and lacks all his honorable traits- literally a device for Mick’s development.
Cold-hearted bastard Snart is back. Poor Mick. Next week will be… Inconceivable.
Felicity is an embarrassment haha
Felicity was literally the last hero standing out of all of her friends/team mates and you think she’s an embarrassment? Logic not found.