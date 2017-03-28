Humans Season 2
Courtesy of AMC

Humans Renewed for Season 3

By /

These are the droids AMC is looking for: The cable net, with production partners Channel 4 and Kudos, has renewed Humans for Season 3.

The series — which explores the relationships between humans and robotic servants called Synths — will return with eight new episodes in 2018.

Humans provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and Sundance TV in a statement. “The critical response to Season 2 celebrates the creative vision, dynamic storytelling and compelling portrayals shared by the writers, producers and actors. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Channel 4 and Kudos and look forward to Season 3.”

Humans wrapped its second season on March 20. Production on Season 3 will begin this fall. Are you thrilled to hear the show will be back?

6 Comments
  1. Ian says:
    March 28, 2017 at 5:59 AM

    Thank God!

    Reply
  2. Ken says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:05 AM

    So happy that this has been renewed!

    Reply
  3. Shirley S. says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:06 AM

    Hi there, I want to subscribe for this website to obtain most recent updates,
    so where can i do it please help.

    Reply
  4. Joey Padron says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:58 AM

    Great news! Happy the show got renewed! Season 2 was so good.

    Reply
  5. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:01 AM

    I missed to many episodes and lost track of season two. Maybe I’ll try to get caught up over the summer since it’s renewed.

    Reply
  6. Karen says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:11 AM

    When they seemed to be burning off episodes toward the end of season two, I was concerned it wouldn’t get renewed. So happy to hear this!

    Reply
