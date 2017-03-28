Humans Renewed for Season 3

These are the droids AMC is looking for: The cable net, with production partners Channel 4 and Kudos, has renewed Humans for Season 3.
The series — which explores the relationships between humans and robotic servants called Synths — will return with eight new episodes in 2018.
“Humans provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and Sundance TV in a statement. “The critical response to Season 2 celebrates the creative vision, dynamic storytelling and compelling portrayals shared by the writers, producers and actors. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Channel 4 and Kudos and look forward to Season 3.”
Humans wrapped its second season on March 20. Production on Season 3 will begin this fall. Are you thrilled to hear the show will be back?
Thank God!
So happy that this has been renewed!
Great news! Happy the show got renewed! Season 2 was so good.
I missed to many episodes and lost track of season two. Maybe I’ll try to get caught up over the summer since it’s renewed.
When they seemed to be burning off episodes toward the end of season two, I was concerned it wouldn’t get renewed. So happy to hear this!