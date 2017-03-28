Humans Renewed for Season 3

These are the droids AMC is looking for: The cable net, with production partners Channel 4 and Kudos, has renewed Humans for Season 3.

The series — which explores the relationships between humans and robotic servants called Synths — will return with eight new episodes in 2018.

“Humans provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and Sundance TV in a statement. “The critical response to Season 2 celebrates the creative vision, dynamic storytelling and compelling portrayals shared by the writers, producers and actors. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Channel 4 and Kudos and look forward to Season 3.”

Humans wrapped its second season on March 20. Production on Season 3 will begin this fall. Are you thrilled to hear the show will be back?