Will Smith and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Co-Stars Reunite: See Photo

Now, this is a story all ’bout how the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast gets together every once in a while, and sometimes those hangouts are photographed to make children of the ’90s feel all nostalgic.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played groovemaster Carlton on the NBC comedy, posted a shot of the reunited cast to his Instagram account Monday night.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

The photo shows Tatyana Ali, Ribiero, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Reid and Joseph Marcell arm in arm. In the caption, Ribiero notes that one significant member of the cast is missing: James Avery, who died of complications from open heart surgery in 2013.

But fans of the show know there’s another notable absence: Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Vivian Banks but was fired ahead of Season 4, when Reid assumed the role. Hubert has since said that Smith was integral in her dismissal; as recently as last year, she released a video denouncing Jada Pinkett Smith’s announcement that she and Will would boycott the 2016 Oscars to protest a lack of diversity among the nominees.

A month later, Smith was asked to choose whether he preferred Hubert or Reid in the role of his Aunt Viv. After saying that both actresses were “really fantastic,” he added: “When you make a show, any time you make a change, it’s going to be excruciating and painful,” he said. “I think that Janet Hubert Whitten brought a really powerful dignity to the show. She’s brilliant … as an artist. She sings, she dances. She’s, like, a really powerful artist. So I loved what she brought to The Fresh Prince.”

