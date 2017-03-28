TVLine Items: Parks and Rec Stars Get Crafty, SNL Taps Harry Styles and More

NBC has designs on TV’s erstwhile Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson.

The Peacock network has given a six-episode order to The Handmade Project, a competition series hosted by Parks and Recreation alums Amy Poehler (who will also produce) and Nick Offerman, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDCarol Burnett to Star In Amy Poehler’s Family Comedy Pilot for ABC

The program celebrates artisanship and the makers who can create amazing things with their hands and a few tools, a skill in which woodworker Offerman, like Parks and Rec‘s Ron, is well-versed.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Onetime One Directioner Harry Styles will serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s first live coast-to-coast show airing April 15 and hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

* Discovery Channel’s anthology series Manhunt: Unabomber will premiere with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9/8c. The drama tells the story of how FBI Agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Avatar‘s Sam Worthington) pioneered the use of forensic linguistics to identify and capture Ted Kaczynski aka the Unabomber (Captain America: Civil War‘s Paul Bettany).

* Miles Teller (of the Divergent franchise) will star in the Amazon drama series Too Old to Die Young, from director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive), Deadline reports. Teller will play a police officer entangled in the world of assassins.

* Netflix has released a trailer for its Louis C.K. standup special 2017 (premiering next Tuesday, April 4):